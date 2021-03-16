BOSTON, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most working professionals and other users of internet-based websites, apps, and services do not give much thought to the network administration professionals who keep the IT infrastructure humming—until it goes down. Most users regard the network like a fish regards water—they largely ignore it, until it goes away. When it vanishes, getting back in the water is all that matters. And with good reason. The average cost of a network outage is an astonishing $9,000 per minute, or over half a million dollars per hour.
After a nearly three decade career of success in Network Operations (NetOps), Ray Belleville has written a practical guide for NetOps leaders in organizations of all sizes looking for career advancement and strategies for meeting their automation objectives. It's called 'NetOps 2.0 Transformation: The DIRE Methodology,' and it promises to "double NetOps productivity without wasting time and money just buying tools."
For the NetOps professional, reading the book is like grabbing a cup of coffee with the smartest network admin you know, and letting him mentor you with his hard fought wisdom and experience. Much more than "war stories" from the field, Belleville provides practical and tactical insights, tips, and strategies. The creator of the DIRE methodology (an acronym for Documentation, Isolation, Repair, Escalation), the author outlines the challenges of NetOps 1.0. He makes the case—and reveals a proven step-by-step action plan—for a NetOps 2.0 transformation.
"We've reached the limits of NetOps 1.0, and companies that don't act fast will be left behind, and at risk," said Belleville. "In my experience, selling an Enterprise platform for NetOps 2.0 Transformation is a long and painful process, unless you are armed with the information and experience provided by this book," said the author.
While applicable to troubleshooting, the DIRE methodology goes beyond it and plays a critical role in transformation. "Document, Isolate, Repair, and Escalate are the key NetOps actions, and by looking at NetOps through these lenses, leaders can get the most value in the least time," said Belleville.
At ninety-seven pages, 'NetOps 2.0 Transformation' only takes about an hour to read. Belleville conveys the enormous technological and managerial challenges of maintaining a large network, the critical KPIs, and, perhaps most important, the mindset, strategies, and solutions to optimize network operations and make the leap to the next level of NetOps 2.0.
Belleville's book will of course appeal to anyone who working at any level in Network Administration, or considering it as a career—or more broadly, to anyone working or interested in an IT career. Human Resources managers and other professionals who want a taste of the current NetOps landscape will also find it enlightening.
'NetOps 2.0 Transformation: The DIRE Methodology' is published by eBookIt.com and available exclusively in eBook format. It is additionally available from Amazon.com, and other popular online retailers. Visit the author's website at https://NetOpstransformation.com.
About Ray Belleville
Ray Belleville is an Internet Pioneer, born and raised in Sudbury, Canada, moving to Ottawa in his 20s, and currently living in Boston, USA, since 2012.
The author grew up an "observer," always trying to understand what was going on around him and finding a better way.
After College graduation, Ray moved to Ottawa, Ontario, and helped create the first National Internet Provider in Canada. One of his roles was to build an operations center. It was at this time that he was introduced to NetOps and automation.
Over the next 20 years, he worked at varying levels and roles, learning as much as possible about networking. Below is a list of some of his accomplishments:
- Innovator of core Network Automation features - NetBrain
- Helped build the first National Internet and NOC in Canada - iSTAR Internet
- Principal architect for a 35-building campus network upgrade, including operations center – Carleton University
- Achieved Alcatel-Lucent Service Routing Architect Certification #18
- Conducted the first trans-Atlantic 10GE testing with researchers at CERN (ATLAS)
- Built a fully operational ISP in 6 weeks – Nortel Networks
- Saved the 1998 Brazilian Election, resolving a mission-critical design flaw – Nortel
