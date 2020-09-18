Network Solutions Provider, a Leader in Business Technology Optimization and Security, and CyGlass Form a Strategic Partnership to Include CyGlass' Network Defense as a Service Solution in its Product Portfolio

CyGlass Inc. partners with Network Solutions Provider, a market-leading Value-Added Distributor and Managed Security Services Provider, to bring CyGlass' Advanced AI-based Network Detection and Response capabilities to market for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.