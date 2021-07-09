DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WADL-Detroit, the last independent commercial station in Detroit the 15th largest market representing 1.6% of the population, has secured the MyNetwork starting September 20,2021.
Kevin Adell built WADL from a construction permit 31 years ago and currently has first run syndication programming.
Mr. Adell says he has not been this excited since his bar mitzvah.
