DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WADL-Detroit, the last independent commercial station in Detroit the 15th largest market representing 1.6% of the population, has secured the MyNetwork starting September 20,2021.

Kevin Adell built WADL from a construction permit 31 years ago and currently has first run syndication programming.

Mr. Adell says he has not been this excited since his bar mitzvah.

MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES

MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948

 

WADL Detroit

SOURCE WADL-Detroit

