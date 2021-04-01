GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Thermostat (NetX), a leading provider of networkable, smart thermostats for HVAC systems, today announced the immediate availability of its new NetX X5 thermostat. This latest release of thermostat technology represents the company's continued leadership and preeminence in smart thermostat design and functionality.
A single solution for various applications, NetX X5 is ideal for commercial customers looking for smart thermostat functionality. Now with more features, more power and greater flexibility, the NetX X5 supports multiple network configurations, and operates up to 11 remote sensors simultaneously.
Key enhancements include a generous color touchscreen, measuring 50% larger than other thermostats on the market, making the numbers easier to read and the interface simpler to operate.
Maintaining key information in non-volatile memory on the thermostat ensures that thermostats keep running per schedule, even during network outages. On board data logging continues even during network outages. This reliability allows for submetering quality data.
The NetX X5 supports unlimited WiFi and Ethernet thermostats on a single LAN or Cloud network, providing both wired (ethernet) and wireless (Wi-Fi) options for connectivity. All thermostats on the network can be displayed on one screen, either via the NetX Cloud or securely behind the firewall with our PC software.
Like other NetX solutions, the X5 is a perfect product for smart building automation in banks, factories, medical facilities, multi-dwelling units (MDU), schools (K-12) and universities, commercial offices and operations, retail sites, restaurants, and places of worship.
Made in the USA, the X5 comes available in black or white plastics.
For more information about NetX, visit our website: http://www.networkthermostat.com
About Network Thermostat
At NetX, our mission is to provide significant energy saving solutions to our customers through the use of communicating network thermostats. Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, with more than 20 years design experience for connected devices including IP thermostats, wireless thermostats, WiFi thermostats, and Ethernet thermostats, NetX designs and manufactures cost effective electronic and software products meeting the needs for on-site and remote-location control for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market. NetX's products place simple, user-friendly tools in the hands of residential, institutional, commercial, and light industrial customers. Since 1995, Network Thermostat has been recognized as an industry pioneer and leader in cost effective networkable HVAC solutions. We are an industry recognized leader in a newly emerging market segment; networkable, smart thermostats and systems.
