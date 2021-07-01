GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Thermostat (NetX), a leading provider of networkable, smart thermostats for HVAC systems, today announced that it has been selected as a PCA (Purchasing Cooperative of America) vendor for 2021, enabling nationwide PCA members to purchase directly from NetX under a fully vetted contract.
With an emphasis on ethics and value, PCA provides contracts to reputable vendors with contracting expertise, industry knowledge and best value as determined by PCA's evaluation criteria. This puts PCA members in contact with vendors with the best solutions for the most reasonable budgets without needing to engage in a bidding process resulting in smaller budgets and minimal results. Membership is free for public sector organizations like educational institutions, hospitals, government agencies, nonprofits and more.
"We are thrilled that NetX has the honor to join the esteemed list of contractors and vendors that make up PCA's recommendations," said Jerry Drew, CEO of NetX. "The selection committee has spoken, and we know that this contract will make accessing Network Thermostat products easier for our customers, as they'll have the assurance they are working with a reputable firm offering excellent products. Moving forward, those interested in NetX's effective, networkable, smart thermostat solutions will have the support and ease of a PCA contract to address their HVAC needs".
NetX went through an extensive RFP/RFQ vetting process, including legal and financial disclosures, before ultimately being named a PCA Awarded Contractor earlier this month. To access the company's information on the PCA site, please search for "Network Thermostat" or contract # OD-346-21.
NetX continues to be the foremost expert in simplified HVAC controls for the commercial and industrial, and high-end residential marketplaces. Its smart(er) thermostat solutions are perfect for smart building automation in banks, factories, medical facilities, multi-dwelling units (MDU), schools (K-12) and universities, commercial offices and operations, retail sites, restaurants, and places of worship. With 18 platforms and connectivity solutions, the company understands the different needs of each market segment and supplies best-of-class solutions and flexibility for each.
For more information about NetX, visit their website: http://www.networkthermostat.com. For more information about PCA, visit their website: http://www.pcamerica.org.
About Network Thermostat
At NetX, our mission is to provide significant energy-saving solutions to our customers through the use of communicating network thermostats. Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, with more than 25 years of design experience for connected devices including IP thermostats, wireless thermostats, WiFi thermostats, and Ethernet thermostats, NetX designs and manufactures cost-effective electronic and software products meeting the needs for on-site and remote-location control for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market. NetX's products place simple, user-friendly tools in the hands of residential, institutional, commercial, and light industrial customers. Since 1995, Network Thermostat has been recognized as an industry pioneer and leader in cost-effective networkable HVAC solutions.
We are an industry-recognized leader in a newly emerging market segment; networkable, smart thermostats and systems.
