NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network to Code has reimagined what a Source of Truth needs to be to truly enable network automation. At its heart, Nautobot is an open source Source of Truth that has maximum flexibility and extensibility. It has its own data models, but can both serve and consume distributed data sources simplifying data management for Enterprises undertaking network automation initiatives. Nautobot can integrate with any external Systems of Record (SoR) and natively includes Git support for seamless integration into CI/CD toolchains for users that already have YAML files stored in a Git repository.
Nautobot eliminates the practice of managing spreadsheets and data across disparate systems; it eliminates risks from configuration errors and costs from additional operational downtime. Without a centrally accessible and authoritative source of network information, operations teams work half-blind. They rely on multiple data sources that may be manually correlated with device configuration data. They have nowhere to define the intended state of the network, nor a trusted source with which to verify the current state for compliance against that intent.
When Nautobot is deployed as a Source of Truth, it becomes possible to document the intended network state and realize the full potential of network automation. That gap is the natural starting point in a network evolution, whether that evolution is automation, SDN, or anything else.
With its extensibility, Nautobot also serves as a platform for enabling network automation applications. This capability allows users to leverage the rich data in Nautobot to create lightweight or full-fledged solutions. Network to Code is also announcing Nautobot Apps that enable complete solutions such as Golden Configuration and ChatOps for network automation. For more information, please visit https://www.networktocode.com/nautobot
