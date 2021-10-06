NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network to Code, LLC ("Network to Code"), the leading provider of Network Automation services for enterprise and service provider organizations world-wide, today announced that it has secured external funding from Guidepost Growth Equity, a leading growth equity firm focused on high-growth technology companies. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
Network to Code was founded on the belief that with a software-centric, programmatic approach to building, consuming, and operating IT networking infrastructure, enterprise and service provider organizations will recognize significant benefits and accelerate their digital transformation strategies. Working with clients across all industries and geographies, taking a vendor and tool agnostic approach, Network to Code is making automation a reality for networks of any size.
"We are extremely excited to align with the Guidepost Growth Equity team as a strategic and financial partner," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "This partnership will support investments across the Company as we expand our service offerings, amplify open-source development efforts, and increase our sales, marketing, and community presence, so we can continue our mission to help businesses around the world reduce operational inefficiencies, increase reliability, and become more agile with network automation."
"Community is at the heart of Network to Code – before we were a company, we were a group of passionate, like-minded individuals. We're excited to have found a partner that shares our passion and values our community centric approach to driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of network automation," said Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code.
"Guidepost is thrilled to partner with Network to Code as the company embodies everything we look for in our companies — bootstrapped, fast growing, profitable, and highly differentiated businesses led by an outstanding team. We look forward to working closely with management to help scale to the next level," said Russ Pyle, Managing Partner of Guidepost Growth Equity.
Network to Code is the leading network automation solution provider committed to helping clients improve operational efficiencies and the reliability of their networks while reducing costs and allowing IT teams to deliver services faster. Network to Code provides strategic consulting and professional services to define, design, implement, and support outcome-driven, network automation solutions. Since inception, the Company has maintained its mission to empower the network engineer of the future with the skills and resources required to keep up with the rapidly changing landscape of networking. For more information, visit networktocode.com.
Guidepost Growth Equity is a leading growth equity firm that partners with technology companies offering innovative solutions in large, dynamic markets including software and tech-enabled services, communications and infrastructure, and data and information services. Current and prior investments include OutSystems, WP Engine, Dyn (acquired by Oracle), Jive Communications (acquired by LogMeIn), and ProtoLabs (IPO on NYSE). Guidepost Growth Equity provides the flexible capital, operational support, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of growth-stage businesses and has over $1 billion of capital under management. For more information, visit guidepostgrowth.com.
