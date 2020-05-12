CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:
Manufacturer / Product Line
AT and T Network Systems / Wireless Internet
Buffalo Technology / Gigabit Managed Switch
Cisco Systems / FirePOWER 2100 Series
Dell Computer / Compellent Storage Center
Extreme Networks / Summit X440-G2
F5 Networks / BIG-IP
Nasuni / Filer
Optica Technologies / zVT
RAD Data Communications / ETX
Server Technology / Sentry Switched POPS PDU
Thecus Technology / N Series
"If you require scalable, high quality, true-to-life, manufacturer-specific shapes for data center and audio-video diagramming, NetZoom Stencils is the only place you will need to look," says Aaron Sax, Director, Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "And if we don't have a shape, our support team will build one for you with the exact specifications you need."
Availability:
NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.
About NetZoom:
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.