Two one-year $10,000 undergraduate STEM scholarships helps first generation students from disadvantaged communities attend college
CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEVE (Nascimento Education, Vision & Empowerment), the philanthropic arm of Brazilian entrepreneur Gerson Nascimento's enterprises, has announced the availability of scholarships to be awarded to undergraduate students who are enrolled or already accepted into a full-time post-secondary educational institution and pursuing Bachelor of Science or Engineering degree in one of the STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics).
Currently, NEVE offers two one-year $10,000 undergraduate STEM scholarships available annually with applications for the 2023 academic year accepted between May, 1st 2022 and July 15th, 2022. Awards to be announced August 1st, 2022. Apply online at https://neveproject.org/scholarships/
Gerson Nascimento, NEVE's founder and chairman, said that "our goal with NEVE is to support and empower underprivileged or disadvantaged youth, and provide them with access to education, skills development and personal empowerment in order to achieve their full potential in life and society."
According to NEVE's first STEM recipient, Lucas Nadolskis, the scholarship provided crucial support towards his BA in computer science from the University of Minnesota. Blind since an early age, Lucas is now enrolled in a master degree program in Biomedical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. He is "grateful to NEVE for helping put me on this pathway to becoming the first blind student in the Biomedical Engineering program at this top-tier university and able to take advantage of endless potential for research and networking."
"Lucas's journey is inspiring, a first-generation college STEM student working on groundbreaking research to benefit people in need and make a positive impact in this world, he is truly a stellar example of a NEVE success story," said Alec J. Rosen, president & CEO of NEVE Project., Inc. "NEVE is driven by a commitment for a sustainable future for all people, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or gender," added Rosen.
To that end, Lucas is applying to Ph.D. programs starting in 2023 with the "goal centered on understanding the visual areas from a computational neuroscience perspective. "The more we understand the visual cortex from different perspectives, the more we will be able to bring closer to reality projects that can assist blind and low-vision people."
Scholarship Criteria
Eligible applicants must have a minimum cumulative college Grade Point Average of 3.0 on a scale where 4.0 is the highest; and/or class ranking in the top 30%. Additional criteria include three letters of recommendation from an instructor or faculty advisor, a current or past employer, and at least one character reference. Multiple employer or academic references are permitted. Applicants should present strong evidence of excellence of character and leadership ability, and a demonstrated record of volunteerism and service to community & others. Financial need is also considered.
