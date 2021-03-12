AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neverfail and Ozone, an IT solutions distribution company located in South Africa, have reached a partnership agreement for the sales and services of Neverfail Continuity Engine.
With business continuity and disaster recovery playing a key role in the survival of any business, it's essential to have a proven, world-class protection technology to ensure continued operation of the most critical IT systems. Neverfail Continuity Engine provides continuous availability powered by application-aware failover and its recovery orchestration process that already protects tens of thousands of application servers worldwide. This ensures when something interrupts the delivery of the business service, Neverfail Continuity Engine is there to restore these mission-critical systems with near-zero downtime.
"We are very excited for this partnership. Ozone's thorough understanding of Channel, Enterprise Infrastructure, and Financial Technology, combined with Neverfail Continuous Availability, together we stand to improve critical workload uptime throughout the Sub-Saharan Africa region for years to come," said Chris Carey, Global Partnerships Director at Neverfail Continuous Availability.
"With the shift to remote administration of critical workloads, combined with the requirement for Enterprise IT operators to maintain continuous uptime, Neverfail Engine has proven to bring best-in-class uptime. The partnership with Ozone will help bring Neverfail into the region for the first time in the company's 22+ year history."
"Business continuity and disaster recovery solutions are key to the long-term success of the South African organization," says Henk Olivier, Managing Director of Ozone Information Technology Distribution. "By partnering with Neverfail, we are bringing a robust and trusted bouquet of security and operational services to the local market, providing companies with the tools they need to ensure uptime, service delivery, and peace of mind."
About Ozone
Ozone is a trusted, well-established, Information Technology distribution company with a host of award-winning products situated in the heart of Johannesburg, South Africa, with an ever-growing footprint in Africa. Ozone undertakes to grow your products by getting them to market quickly and reliably utilizing their trusted network of resellers in key regions. Ozone offers superior support and training and in-depth knowledge and understanding of Information Technology Solutions that affords them the ability to offer solutions for every business' challenge.
About Neverfail
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Neverfail delivers Continuous IT Controls and Availability solutions to some of the most highly recognizable brands in the world. More than 5,000 customers in over 60 countries depend on Neverfail to reduce risk through zero trust compliance and continuity solutions without the worry, time, or cost of traditional methods.
