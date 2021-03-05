AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neverfail Continuous Controls today announced that Bhanu Jagasia will join the company as Vice President of Audit Logic & Security. Jagasia will oversee the company's Audit Logic team that is responsible for architecting and engineering the Neverfail Continuous Controls platform. He will also play a key role in supporting internal security and compliance operations. Most recently, Mr. Jagasia was Director of Commercial and Federal Services at Emagine IT, a leading information technology services and cybersecurity consulting firm based in Washington, DC.
Mr. Jagasia has over 18 years of progressive technical hands-on information systems experience, specializing in cybersecurity and managing security operations with multi-site infrastructures and multi-platform environments. His extensive background includes consulting government agencies on information technology and security systems. Mr. Jagasia brings a deep blend of technology vision and business acumen which delivers significant results to cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.
"We are fortunate to welcome Bhanu to our executive team," said Brian Hierholzer, Chief Executive Officer, Neverfail. "Neverfail Continuous Controls is delivering a future that transforms the way federal agencies and enterprise stakeholders manage IT compliance and risk assurance in real time. Adding a recognized technical expert like Bhanu to our executive team will ensure our ability to deliver on our objective of becoming the global gold standard for continuous audit and compliance."
"As both a hands-on practitioner and security professional with years of engineering and developing solutions for the most complex problems, I feel fortunate to join Neverfail Continuous Controls and their team," said Jagasia. "Neverfail Continuous Controls brings a new level of excitement and innovation to a typically boring and mundane world of compliance. I am excited to contribute to this compliance automation revolution!"
About Neverfail Continuous Controls
Neverfail delivers Continuous IT Controls and Availability solutions to some of the most highly recognizable brands in the world. More than 5,000 customers in over 60 countries depend on Neverfail to reduce risk through zero trust compliance automation and continuous availability solutions.
Founded in 2007, Neverfail is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in Scotland, England, Romania, and Costa Rica. To learn more, visit http://www.neverfail.com.
Media Contact
Joey Terrazas, Neverfail, 888-988-8647, jterrazas@neverfail.com
SOURCE Neverfail