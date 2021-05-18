MILPITAS, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envision Peripherals, Inc. (EPI), an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), today debuts a new E Line monitor, the Philips 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor 288E2E. The Philips E Line monitor features stunning visuals and stylish design for workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD and Ultra-Wide-Color deliver ultimate clarity and life-like visuals. Its Multiview function meets the need for usability and productivity. The Philips 288E2E is available on Amazon for $309.99 USD, starting May 18, 2021, at 12:01 AM PST.
Superb Picture Quality
This Philips display utilizes a high performance IPS panel to deliver Ultra Clear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. With Ultra-Wide-Color Technology delivering a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture and 1.7 billion color depth, the Philips 288E2E is an ideal option for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid images. It allows users to enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.
Good for Gaming
Equipped with AMD FreeSync Technology, the Philips 288E2E's quick refresh rate and ultra-fast response time enable fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate, which is perfect for smooth gameplay. This display has quick access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering them multiple options, and allows users to save personal customized settings based on different game.
Features Designed for You
With the ultra-high resolution MultiView display Philips 288E2E, users can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables users to connect multiple devices such as a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking. The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows users to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu. It even features eye protection technologies, Flicker-free technology and LowBlue Mode for long and comfortable working sessions.
Availability
