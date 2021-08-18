CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it simple to extend digital audio and 4K video to multiple displays in professional-grade installations.
Tripp Lite's B127A-series of video extenders now includes more options for multi-display configurations. New two-port and four-port extender/splitters and extenders with dual-output receivers send signals from an HDMI video source to displays up to 230 feet away via Cat6 cable. With the assistance of a signal repeater, the signals can travel up to 400 feet from the source. Daisy-chainable extenders can be used with up to four transceivers, adding 230 feet at each level in the chain.
The B127A extenders support 3840 x 2160 (4K x 2K) video resolutions, 4:4:4 color and 7.1-channel surround sound. Similar to other extenders in the series, the new models support Power over Cable (PoC), which allows the Cat6 cable to carry power along with audio/video signals and eliminates the need for an outlet for the receiver. Receivers are available with box, pigtail and wall-plate form factors to accommodate a wide variety of installations. Multi-resolution support allows each display to function at its highest resolution.
"Professional AV installations often require sending 4K video to multiple displays over long distances," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's expansion of the B127A series provides flexible options for multi-display setups. With many components to choose from, installers can create the perfect setup for their application."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's B127A 4K Video over Cat6 Extender/Splitters
- Extender/splitters extend 4K HDMI signals up to 230 ft. or up to 400 ft. with a signal repeater
- Signals can travel to as many as four remote displays
- Receivers are available with box, pigtail and wall-plate form factors
- Power over Cable (PoC) functionality allows placement flexibility for receivers
- Extenders for single-display configurations are available for a variety of inputs: HDMI (or DVI video with adapter), DisplayPort and USB-C
Learn more about Tripp Lite's full line of B127A 4K Video over Cat6 Extenders.
See all of Tripp Lite's video extenders at tripplite.com.
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite