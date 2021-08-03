IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of low-PIM rated, ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas to address sub-6 GHz in-building connectivity.

L-com's new ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas are perfect for use in indoor distributed wireless networks where support of sub-6 GHz 5G, LTE, FirstNet or other telecommunication networks are required. With multiple options for form factor, connector count and connector type, a full wireless network deployment can be achieved using these new antennas to reliably cover an entire building with high quality Wi-Fi/cellular service. 

These new antennas feature 600 MHz to 6 GHz operation, less than -150 dBc PIM rating, SISO and 2x2 MIMO configurations. They also boast Type-N and 4.3-10 connector options, low-profile ceiling mounts for improved aesthetics, and compatibility with all global sub-6 GHz 5G bands including extended CBRS and UNII-1.

The HG7420-series antennas cover 698 MHz to 4200 MHz frequency bands and the HG6580-series supports 617 MHz to 6000 MHz wireless network applications.

"Our new 5G ceiling, omni and panel antennas were developed to address the latest 5G network deployments where high-performance along with low-PIM ratings are a requirement. By offering these new antennas as stock, off-the-shelf products, we are able to meet our customers' installation deadlines," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new low-PIM, 5G antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-5g-low-pim-rated-ceiling-omni-and-flat-panel-antennas-address-burgeoning-5g-applications-301347370.html

SOURCE L-com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.