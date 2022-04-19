Abt Associates has created a guide to approximately 55 environmental grant opportunities for Tribes in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides an unprecedented level of funding for environmental activities ranging from climate resiliency planning to wildfire management to funding for electric vehicle infrastructure. Also included is major funding for Tribal Nations. Tribes will be receiving over $13 billion in direct investments under the BIL, and there are additional billions of dollars in competitive grant opportunities for Tribal Nations. This is great news, until you realize Tribes will need to identify those opportunities within the sprawling, 1,000-page BIL before they can apply for the funding.
To ensure these opportunities aren't missed, Abt Associates has created a guide to approximately 55 environmental grant opportunities for Tribes. The tool groups the grants into categories to help Tribes quickly determine which opportunities are applicable and highlights relevant information regarding eligibility and available resources.
"This funding addresses vital concerns, and Abt is thrilled that these opportunities are available," said Abt's Dr. Kaylene Ritter, designer of the tool and frequent collaborator with Tribal Nations. "But the question remains: are we maximizing the opportunities provided by bills such as BIL? We need to ensure that funding can be linked to beneficiaries if we want them to reap the benefits."
