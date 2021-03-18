NEW YORK, Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're like most guys, talking about trouble in the bedroom is just as bad, if not worse than the problem itself. Erectile dysfunction is the "man plague" that causes men to experience difficulty getting or maintaining an erection.
Leaving a partner unsatisfied is one of the most common fears a man can have in the bedroom. Specifically, when a man can't get hard or stay hard for their partner can leave them feeling inadequate and questioning their manhood. Studies suggest that by the time men reach the age of 50, more than half of them experience erectile dysfunction or some level of it.
So how can men treat the root cause of their ED?
Quick remedies like the little blue pill and injections have always been mainstream since the 90s. We constantly see it on commercials and doctors are the first people to prescribe it to you. All for a night out or to keep the spontaneity in the relationship. But, the problem with pills is that they mask the root problem of erectile dysfunction.
Think of it like a bandaid. Pills or injections are only temporary and in order to keep going you have to keep using them to help rise to the occasion. But, unlike pills, injections, or surgery there are other treatment options like acoustic wave therapy that can actually treat the root cause of physical ED without the nasty side effects or having to time when you have to take the next pill.
Acoustic wave therapy has been around for decades and as of recently, the world's first home use acoustic wave therapy device called The Phoenix is flying off the shelves. The Phoenix is a safer and more effective option for men looking to treat their ED at the comfort and privacy of their own home. A medical background In not required to use this technology. The only thing needed is an outlet and 15-20 minutes to perform one treatment. It's that simple.
As ED is normally caused from a lack of blood flow, The Phoenix can help men "rise again" after multiple treatment sessions. The device itself helps clear up years of micro-plaque in the arteries of the penis while restoring blood flow. At the same time the shock waves induces neovascularization for new vein and nerve growth.
Most men see positive results after a 6-12 treatment cycle. And for some, they continue to use it after a treatment cycle for touch ups and preventative care.
More information on The Phoenix shockwave device can be found on their website
Why haven't I heard of shockwave therapy before?
There are dozens of studies that have documented low-intensity acoustic wave therapy's effectiveness, with impressive results that confirm the technology's success rate for men with various types of ED. Urologists have even used shock wave therapy for decades to break down gallstones, pancreatic stones and to treat renal calculi. Overtime they recognized the effectiveness of shockwave therapy and that this technology at a lower intensity can be used to help treat men with ED.
For years, this technology was only available at men's health clinics around the world. Most branded clinics would offer this technology under a parent company called GAINSWave. The GAINSWave treatment is the same treatment as The Phoenix. The only difference is that instead of going to the actual doctor to receive treatment, you can now use the same clinical treatment at home.
Another big difference is that The Phoenix is a more affordable option for guys who are not able to afford an in person treatment at a clinic. Most clinics on average charge $500 per treatment session. As most guys need at least 6-12 treatments to see positive results, the total amount would equate to $3000 to $6000 dollars. The Phoenix is a one time purchase and is currently available for $879 dollars.
How long do results last with The Phoenix?
As most guys see immediate positive results after the first few treatments, there is no downtime or waiting period to reap the benefits. The "zero" downtime after a treatment session allows guys who treat themselves in the morning to be able to be intimate later that day. Most guys who do perform a full treatment cycle can enjoy the benefits of shock wave therapy for up to two years depending on health conditions or other physical factors.
Now, it's important to note that after a full treatment cycle, men should keep in mind that as we age, plaque will continue to build up in our arteries. One benefit of owning an affordable acoustic wave device like The Phoenix, is that you can use the device for additional treatments if you notice a loss of performance in the future. This revolutionary technology will help men not only reverse ED, but help them take preventative care for the long term.
Reviews of The Phoenix technology
Over 12,000 men have experienced the benefits of The Phoenix and have talked about it on their own platforms. BDE Style is a men's health platform that has shared some insight on acoustic wave therapy and has reviewed the The Phoenix device in detail here
Media Contact
Rich Velasquez, BDE Style, +1 (475) 221-5824, info@bdestyle.com
SOURCE BDE Style