FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon is pleased to announce that the latest release of Adobe® After Effects® includes an updated version of Maxon's Cinema 4D Lite. Based on the company's award-winning Cinema 4D Release S24, the software is available immediately for download to Adobe Creative Cloud® members. Along with compatibility and workflow enhancements, this latest version includes the Asset Browser that features ready-to-use and animate 3D models, materials and other assets. This latest update symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between Maxon and Adobe to deliver improved integration and performance between Maxon's powerful 3D application, Cinema 4D, and Adobe After Effects, the industry-standard motion graphics and visual effects software.
Artists can use Cinema 4D Lite to create and import 3D content into their After Effects projects. Cinema 4D content can be added to After Effects projects just like footage, and artists can extract scene data, like cameras, 3D objects, object masks, etc., that can be manipulated inside of After Effects. For After Effects users, it's a great way to explore the exciting world of 3D motion graphics for free – including basic modeling, texturing, lighting and animation.
Along with compatibility and workflow enhancements, added features in Cinema 4D Lite S24 include the new Asset Browser making it easy for artists to easily browse and obtain 3D models, materials and other assets. A library of assets has been specifically curated and made available to Cinema 4D Lite users. Assets are organized with rich metadata and keywords and are downloaded and cached locally on demand.
The latest release of Cinema 4D Lite can be launched within After Effects and independently as a standalone application. And, since Cinema 4D Lite utilizes Maxon's new entitlement system users can instantly upgrade to the full commercial version at any time directly from within Cinema 4D.
About Adobe MAX
Adobe MAX (October 26-28, 2021) is a free, virtual, and global creativity conference designed to refuel creative passions, inspire, educate, entertain, and foster relationships across the global creative community. Featuring more than 400 sessions, keynotes, technology sneaks and workshops from creative luminaries, inspiring celebrities, musicians and like-minded peers, Adobe MAX offers endless opportunities for seasoned creative pros, students, and hobbyists to take their creative skills to the next level. Notable speakers and presenters featured throughout the conference this year include Chloe Zhao, Kenan Thompson, Henry Golding, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Casey Neistat, Young Thug and Imagine Dragons, among others.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.
