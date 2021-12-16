BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly two decades of helping major publishers launch and run successful digital magazine publishing and marketing systems, Mequoda Systems announces a new, affordable service for smaller publishers and startups—to help bring Mequoda's valuable expertise and advice to a larger audience: announcing Mequoda Pro!
Mequoda Pro was launched to provide budding publishers with all the tools and resources for making money with digital publishing and marketing. Mequoda Pro members have instant access to lots of premium resources for ensuring publishing profitability, including these resources and benefits:
- In-Depth Tutorials: A growing library of digital publishing and marketing tutorials, covering email templates, landing page templates, and web page templates. Members learn exactly how—and why—specific components work. And Mequoda Pro members get 26 new tutorials over the coming year, a new tutorial every other week!
- Training Programs: The essential library of topic-specific training videos and bonus articles that include best practices for digital publishing strategy, organic audience development, email capture testing, and email marketing strategy. And Mequoda Pro members get 4 new training programs over the coming year!
- Lesson Previews: Mequoda Pro members get guided tours of In-Depth Tutorials, Training Programs, and other premium content—delivered by email twice a week from Executive Editor Bill Dugan.
- Mequoda Pro Help Desk: Mequoda Pro members get the entire Mequoda team of expert publishing and marketing professionals to answer specific questions—an exclusive benefit for Mequoda Pro members only!
- Daily Posts: Mequoda Pro members get top digital publishing and marketing advice—delivered every weekday by email and posted on Mequoda's site.
- FREEBIES: Mequoda Pro members get topical reports about the best ways to grow their digital publishing businesses.
- Week-in-Review: Mequoda Pro members get a comprehensive summary of the week's digital publishing and marketing content, delivered by email every week.
"For years, prospects for our services who couldn't afford the hands-on customized work that Mequoda Systems provides to larger publishers have asked me to develop a more basic program that leverages all the expertise of the Mequoda team. Well, with the launch of Mequoda Pro, do-it-yourself digital magazine and newsletter publishing advice has never been so accessible, easy-to-execute, and affordable," says Mequoda CEO and executive publisher Don Nicholas.
"And by affordable," Nicholas continues, "I mean our low-priced introductory offer that gives new Mequoda Pro members the opportunity to sample our material and get started with a powerful publishing and marketing system: just $12 for 12 weeks to try it out! That's a daring deal to make, but I'm convinced that any smaller publisher or startup who follows this advice will prosper."
Nicholas and his team also make a bold promise to new Mequoda Pro members: to double online publishing revenue. And that promise is backed up by proven success with Mequoda's larger publishers who have followed the advice and doubled their own revenue. Plus, Mequoda Pro members who successfully follow all the advice are promised:
- The basics of digital publishing and marketing— all the strategies and tactics needed to make a publishing operation profitable and successful.
- Time- and money-saving tactics with the best publishing and marketing do-it-yourself program on the planet!
- Practical tools and templates—a full program, complete with "show-me-how" videos—to guide about exactly how to execute every critical publishing and marketing task.
- What's new, what's working best, and what isn't working any more—with concise, hard-hitting advice from the full team of Mequoda experts on hand to explain and to mentor.
- Access to industry leaders who are recognized experts in publishing and marketing—available to answer specific questions from Mequoda Pro members!
Chief Strategy Officer Kim Mateus points out that prospects for Mequoda Pro membership can even avoid the initial commitment of the 12-weeks-for-$12 introductory offer and sample some of the content by downloading any of the eight FREEBIES, free reports designed to help solve publishing challenges such as "Best Email Subject Lines for Selling Subscriptions and Memberships." Or by attending one of the free webinars on publishing and marketing, developed and hosted by Mateus, such as the upcoming webinar on "Giving Life to Your New Digital Magazine Idea." Says Mateus, "Anyone can try these free resources, to check out what we cover, before handing over $12 for 12 weeks—but we think you'll find that this content is on-point and top-notch, if building and growing a successful digital magazine is your goal."
Mequoda Pro Executive Editor Bill Dugan adds, "Prospects shouldn't be fooled by the 'do-it-yourself' moniker—yes, the Mequoda Pro tools and resources are do-it-yourself, but Mequoda Pro members aren't totally left to their own devices. The big bonus of membership is the Mequoda Pro Help Desk—members, while using our tools and resources, can ask any question of our entire team of publishing and marketing professionals. Now that's worth the price of admission by itself!"
About Mequoda Pro: Mequoda Pro is a new and affordable resource for smaller publishers and startups, providing the tools and resources needed for making money with any digital publishing and marketing operation. Members get instant access to lots of premium resources for ensuring a profitable magazine or newsletter publishing venture.
About Don Nicholas: During his decades-long career, Mequoda CEO Don Nicholas has worked with colleagues, clients, and partners to design digital publishing and marketing systems for more than 300 magazines, newsletters, memberships, clubs, and events. Don currently serves as executive publisher for Mequoda's publishing group which includes seven consumer magazines, 21 premium newsletters, three website portals and their companion daily newsletters.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Mequoda Pro, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @Mequoda
Media Contact
Christy Page, Mequoda Systems, 6172172559, christy@mequoda.com
SOURCE Mequoda Systems