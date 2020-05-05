PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbre & Style LLC announced today that it will donate 25% from each sale until the end of May. The donations will support non-profit organizations helping those who have been struck especially hard by the current global health crisis. The company has also started to offer products which can be worn as face masks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus infections.
As many as 25% of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus do not experience symptoms, according to CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield. Face masks can protect us and others, yet the most effective ones are in short supply. In a study published in the Journal for Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, surgical masks have shown to be "three times more effective than a homemade mask" in blocking transmission of viruses. However, when an unknowingly infected person has to sneeze or cough due to seasonal allergies, for example, masks made from clothing materials may catch larger droplets and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
"Our neck gaiters are a fashion accessory that will remain useful and attractive even after the current health crisis," says Timbre & Style CEO Juergen Heit. "In a pinch, they can be used as faces mask, as they make it harder for us to touch our face. Consequently, fabric masks may prevent unintentionally transferring a virus from something we have touched to an area where it can more easily infect us. I hope that we can contribute to stopping the spread of coronavirus infections by helping our customers stay safe, and by supporting other organizations that are fighting this global pandemic and its consequences."
Customers can choose the organization they want to support when placing an order at the timbreandstyle.com webstore. Options range from local non-profits such as Theatre Bay Area to global ones like Doctors Without Borders.
Timbre & Style LLC launched in January 2020. It has been using proprietary software to streamline the design process for its initial product offering of high-quality t-shirts. The designs are inspired by abstract art as well as rock iconography, and they are created by augmenting human with artificial intelligence, as opposed to relying on machine learning exclusively. The Facebook and Instagram social media pages of the company are at facebook.com/timbreandstyle and instragram.com/timbreandstyle respectively.
