FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Researchfin.ai, a novel AI-based financial market research platform, is launching to enable new traders with limited or no formal trading education to trade like experts in the shortest possible time. The platform was created in partnership with Oliver Kell, a professional trader, CMT, and winner of the 2020 US Investing Championship with a record 941% return.
"Retail traders had to use too many different software because the solutions were fragmented," says Kell. "Researchfin.ai now provides a complete solution with all the tools that traders need in one place and with a great UI."
Retail traders always had a technological disadvantage compared to the software with advanced automation available to institutional traders. Most retail trading software is designed for expert traders to do manual analysis and requires a significant learning effort.
To level the playing field for retail investors, Researchfin.ai partnered with Vishal Mehta, CMT, and finance industry veteran with experience across institutional software companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv). Mehta is now the co-chair of CMT India and an independent trader. "Retail traders need access to some of the advanced technology available to institutional traders," he says. "But they need it with a simple interface and automation to help them do more in the little time they get to trade outside of their day jobs. Researchfin.ai is designed for that."
While institutional traders go through proper training and certification, there is no formal education for retail traders. The pandemic created an estimated 20 million new traders globally. But most new traders dive into trading by trying to follow others, also known as herding.
In order to help new retail investors trade systematically for success, Researchfin.ai partnered with Sofien Kaabar, an institutional FX strategist, CFA, and author of several books on a systematic/programmatic approach to trading. "Consistency in trading is more important than a single big hit," he says. "Consistency requires a systematic approach to trading. Researchfin.ai provides the much-needed automation of technical and fundamental analysis for systematic trading."
The founders of Researchfin.ai are AI Industry Veterans - Ruban Phukan, Shyamantak Gautam, Vishal Katkar, and Vinay Kashyap. They bring multiple decades of experience across Yahoo, IBM, JP Morgan, Charles Schwab, and others. The founders worked together in DataRPM, a pioneer in Enterprise AI for Industrial IoT, that Phukan and Gautam co-founded. DataRPM was acquired by Progress Software Corporation [Nasdaq: PRGS] in 2017.
"We got into trading as we felt there is more opportunity in the market than passive investing can yield," says Phukan, CEO of Researchfin.ai. "But when we interviewed expert traders, we learned that they have spent years and decades training their eyes on charts and data. They use multiple software and do a lot of manual analysis daily. This is a difficult routine to follow for most new and part-time traders. We started Researchfin.ai to use technology to automate some of the manual learning and research steps for ourselves and others like us who are new to trading."
Researchfin.ai is currently available on an invite-only / referral-only basis. "We are looking to build a focused community of retail traders serious about systematically mastering the craft," says Gautam, COO of Researchfin.ai.
Researchfin is also launching a series of Masterclasses soon for beginners to learn directly from expert traders.
Researchfin LLC is the company behind Researchfin.ai, an AI-based Financial Market Intelligence platform for traders to learn and research trade ideas. It provides a unique natural language search-based interface to scan the market in real-time for opportunities. The platform provides several technical and fundamental scanner templates, backtesting, automated insights from fundamental data, and automation on charts for technical analysis. It is currently available for US Stocks, Indian Stocks, Crypto, and Forex markets. For more information, visit: https://www.researchfin.ai.
