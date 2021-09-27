NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Arizent Research for American Banker, sponsored by Alacriti, The Future of Financial Services 2021, finds consumers are increasingly expecting fast money movement in all parts of their financial lives. As financial services continue to evolve, and money movement speeds become faster, the need to understand consumer demands and expectations becomes more critical for driving success for financial services organizations, as well as the vendors that enable them.This report analyzes the impact of what happens when financial organizations meet consumer expectations on fast money movement. It also highlights potential threats on the horizon that indicate consumer demand for faster money movement is only going to accelerate in the future.
The speed of money movement is an essential ingredient to customer satisfaction and increases the likelihood of consumers continuing to do business with that institution. FIs need to invest in creating and delivering products and services that can leverage faster money movement speeds, as well as improve processes that cut down the time it takes to open and fund accounts and transmit funds to customers.
Slow money movement has a negative impact on FIs as consumers abandon transactions and find better options to send their money quickly. About 21% of consumers reported that they have abandoned a financial transaction because the speed of money movement would take too long, with higher rates among the employed, high income earners and primary financial decision makers.
The strong interest in faster paycheck access offered by challenger banks is an example of how new fintech solutions could pose a major challenge to existing FIs through an increasing demand for faster money movement. Overall 70% of consumers would be interested in faster paycheck access (defined as by up to two days earlier), with 82% of Gen Z and 78% of millennials being interested.
The results and implications of this survey are covered in stories today in several Arizent publications, including:
The Future of Financial Services 2021, American Banker: https://www.americanbanker.com/research-report/the-good-bad-and-ugly-about-fast-money
The Future of Financial Services 2021, National Mortgage News: https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/research-report/the-good-bad-and-ugly-about-fast-money
The Future of Financial Services 2021, Financial Planning: https://www.financial-planning.com/research-report/the-good-bad-and-ugly-about-fast-money
The Future of Financial Services 2021, Digital Insurance: https://www.dig-in.com/research-report/the-good-bad-and-ugly-about-fast-money
Research Background/Methodology
Arizent conducted this survey to explore the impact of faster money movement on the future of financial services—what it means for those who are able to deliver and what it means for those who don't—as well as the growing threats to traditional legacy organizations as consumer demands continue to grow and evolve. The survey was conducted online in the U.S. with 941 adults, ages 18-74, during June 24 – July 15, 2021, and is reflective of the general population based on a number of demographic factors including race, gender, etc., as well as U.S. geographic regions
