LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO LLP is pleased to announce that James Huang has joined MGO as an audit partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. James has more than 20 years of extensive auditing and advisory experience. His emphasis will be on SEC audits with a focus on servicing clients with operations in the U.S and Asia, including China.
"James has well-rounded experience in public accounting and private industry, especially with companies based in China, and will bring significant value to our clients," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO and managing partner.
Before joining MGO, James served as a partner for a BDO Alliance Member CPA firm. Prior to that, he was an audit director for BDO USA, LLP, and an audit partner for BDO China where he completed a two-year international secondment, in which he oversaw the SEC audit practice. He was also heavily involved with the BDO USA national office on various technical accounting issues and critical audit risk areas.
"I'm excited to join the MGO team and take on an international scope," said James. "I'm especially looking forward to serving clients in a hands-on manner, as each and every one offers an opportunity to grow throughout their engagement and while key risks are being identified and mitigated."
With James's extensive background, he has been involved with financial compliance and advisory, namely Sarbanes-Oxley, M&A, and IPO readiness. Furthermore, his relationships in China with professional firms will help MGO build stronger ties, contributing to their overall market expansion initiative.
About MGO LLP
Founded in 1987, MGO (Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP) is one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in the country. The firm offers a diverse array of assurance, tax, consulting, staffing, outsourcing, and advisory services to clients that range from aerospace and engineering firms to hospitals and nonprofit foundations – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.
MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting. The firm was also awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in Client Satisfaction by the independent research firm, Inavero.
Media Contact
Tim Wells, MGO LLP, 916-642-7126, twells@mgocpa.com
SOURCE MGO LLP