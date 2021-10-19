MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to the welding industry, reports commonly cite outdated statistics or inaccurate information. To be the industry leader in statistical data, the AWS Foundation launched Welding Workforce Data, a website dedicated to sharing accurate welding workforce statistics and projections.
Approved by the American Welding Society, the Welding Workforce Data website is powered by Emsi labor market data, CareersInWelding.com, and the U.S. Department of Education College Affordability and Transparency lists. The site shows projected welding needs and welder opportunities and is designed to become the trusted source for the industry as a whole.
"WeldingWorkforceData.com will be the go-to source for welding workforce labor statistics," said Monica Pfarr, AWS Foundation Executive Director. "It will provide the most up-to-date workforce data and projections, critical to ensuring accurate information is being shared both within the industry and across media outlets."
As of 2021, there are an estimated 750,000 U.S. welding professionals, and more than 160,000 are nearing retirement. Since 314,000 new welding professionals are projected to be needed by 2024, the Welding Workforce Data site is designed to answer questions people entering the welding industry need to know. Relevant data on the website includes projected welding needs, the national median salaries for different welding careers, and regions with the most welding jobs. Skills that employers are looking for in a welding professional and the median annual costs for education are also included, among much more.
