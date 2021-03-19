FLORENCE, Ky., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like the other inductive sensors in our portfolio, these provide wear-resistant, non-contact position detection of metallic objects.
These, however, are members of Balluff's Smart Automation and Monitoring System (SAMS) portfolio—SAMS. That means they're packed with additional features.
First, they include condition monitoring which reports the sensor's internal temperature, relative humidity, and inclination, plus vibration monitoring in real time via IO-Link. The sensor's operating hours and more functions are also available using IO-Link.
Second, LEDs on the sensor can show the sensor's signal quality, blink when sent a ping via IO-Link to help you locate it, or perform other useful functions.
And third, they are IP68 and IP69K rated and have Ecolab approval. In addition, they have passed what Balluff calls Washdown Plus testing, which simulates over 1,000 washdown cycles—triple the typical number of cycles for IP69K testing.
The M12 BES05Y7 delivers an operating distance of 4 mm while the M18 BES05WY delivers an operating distance of 8 mm. Both provide an extended temperature range of -40 … 85 °C and two switching outputs.
The top features are:
- Teachable switching point
- Washdown Plus, designed especially for the most demanding cleaning processes
- Hygiene class materials (1.4404/PBT stainless steel)
- Expanded IO-Link functionality using SAMS (Smart Automation and Monitoring System)
- Smart features, such as internal temperature and relative humidity monitoring
Learn more at http://www.balluff.com
About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
Media Contact
Heather Heupel, Balluff, Inc., 859-727-2200, heather.heupel@balluff.com
SOURCE Balluff, Inc.