FLORENCE, Ky., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest additions to Balluff's expansive portfolio of linear position sensors were designed for extreme conditions. The rod style sensors feature a full stainless steel housing to provide superior resistance to corrosive agents. An IP69K rating for both the rod in the pressure areas and the electronics housing outside the cylinder, along with a pressure rating of up to 1000 bar, make them especially suitable for harsh work areas like steel plants.
The new models are available in three different mounting types:
- Threaded flange M18 x 1.5
- Threaded flange ¾" – 16UNF
- Threaded flange M22 x 1.5
They deliver non-contact, wear-free measuring in ranges from 25 mm to 7.6 meters with a resolution down to 1 μm.
They provide fast integration and can be used in either SSI mode, with up to 2 magnets, or Start/Stop mode, with up to 16 magnets. Their digital interfaces are less noise susceptible than analog while offering greater resolution. Parametrization is made possible through the software tool.
And because they are maintenance-free, they increase machine up-time.
Key features:
- Corrosion resistant, even under extreme ambient conditions
- High pressure rated, up to 1000 bar
- Optional connection for cable protection system
- Maximum enclosure rating: IP69K
- Rugged stainless steel construction for long service life
About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
