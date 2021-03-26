FLORENCE, Ky., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new photoelectric sensors with condition monitoring from Balluff deliver capabilities not yet seen before in the market.
In addition to providing solid photoelectric sensing, they deliver the condition monitoring and advanced IO-Link features of the Smart Automation and Monitoring System (SAMS) portfolio, meant to eliminate downtime by simplifying trouble shooting, changeover, and setup of machines.
All new SAMS products, including these new photoelectric sensors, are self-monitoring, providing internal environmental data in real time, including temperature monitoring, relative humidity, inclination detection, and vibration monitoring. The sensor's signal quality is displayed on LEDs on the sensor, and operating hours and time functions are available using IO-Link.
Two new photoelectric sensors are now available:
- BOS0285 – a diffuse sensors with triangulation with a laser red light making it ideal for small part detection thanks to background suppression
- BOS0286 – a retroflective sensor with an LED, which can reliably detect clear objects
"I've been working with sensors for a long time and I'm amazed at the capabilities of these sensors. Our engineers outdid themselves," said Jack Moermond, Balluff engineering partner manager. "No one offers photoeyes with this level of condition monitoring."
Both of these new sensors were designed for demanding applications, especially those found in the food industry and packaging sector where aggressive media and high pressure are used for cleaning. Both have Ecolab certification as well as IP67 and IP69K ratings. In addition, these sensors have passed what Balluff calls Washdown Plus testing, which simulates over 1,000 washdown cycles.
Key features:
- IO-Link V1.1 (Smart Sensor Profile 2)
- Designed for harsh ambient conditions
- Various operating modes for demanding object detection
- Sensor monitors itself and its environment: temperature, humidity, vibration, inclination, contamination, function reserve
