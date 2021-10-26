ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh year in a row, MobileRecharge.com celebrates expats and their generosity, in a series of events reunited under the umbrella of World Top Up Day. This year, World Top Up Day is a celebration of new beginnings. Either we're talking about the moment when people decided to move abroad and start a new life or just about starting school, getting the driver licence, getting married or any other moment that defines a new beginning, MobileRecharge.com is talking about these moments and challenges its customers to share their favorite their favorite moment of this type.
World Top Up Day celebration starts on October 26, with a warm up Facebook contest that offers 5 prizes of 12 top ups of $15 each, valid for 1 year. All customers need to do is tag two friends who would need the prize or who would be interested in the service.
As the big day gets closer, the prizes get higher. The second contest, starting on November 2, offers an iPhone 8 giveaway in partnership with Tello.com, the US carrier famous for its affordable and flexible plans. This time, customers are invited to share their favorite new beginning.
And then comes November 10, World Top Up Day, the day when MobileRecharge.com drops the fees on November 10, which is a real help for everyone supporting their folks in other countries with online mobile recharges. Also, it is a unique gesture coming from an expat brand, and it lines up perfectly with MobileRecharge.com's mission to support their customers and help them stay connected with their families in the motherland.
World Top Up Day is about generosity: expats show support to their families, residents support their folks and friends too, the brand supports both categories with offers, giveaways and zero fees on November 10.
Anyone interested in saving on their mobile top ups is invited to join the World Top Up Day celebration on MobileRecharge.com, the app or Facebook on November 10, 2021. To make the best of the day's deals, one needs to open a free account. That takes less than a minute, and so does the online transaction.
MobileRecharge.com, the initiator of World Top Up Day, is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA, listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction.
