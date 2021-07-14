COSTA MESA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display innovation, debuted 25-inch and 27-inch MOBIUZ gaming monitors today. MOBIUZ puts gamers in the center of the action with performance specs, enhanced visuals, and incredible sound. With key features such as BenQ's exclusive HDRi intelligent optimization, FreeSync Premium, and treVolo audio, these IPS monitors give gamers the experiences they crave.
BenQ looks to improve audiovisual performance for games, and the user experience for gamers. Featuring 165Hz high refresh rate, 1ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time), and FreeSync Premium, EX2510S and EX2710S 1080p monitors create a smooth gaming experience, free from motion tearing, lag, and stuttering. Proprietary eye-care lets users stay in the game without worry of eye strain or fatigue. The MOBIUZ gaming monitor line also prioritizes the auditory experience. Rich, full-range music, sound effects, and dialogue are powered by two 2.5W speakers and selectable sound modes engineered by treVolo.
Building on BenQ's reputation for incredible color performance, these displays cover 99% sRGB color space and display 16.7 million hues. HDRi can enhance color, contrast, and detail display, and HDR10 support shows video in its best light.
Each monitor has innovative gaming-specific display and performance boosts. MOBIUZ monitors enhance users' in-game experience with Black eQualizer technology which brightens dark corners and shadows, disclosing hidden objects and enemies. Additionally, intuitive Scenario Mapping auto-adjusts preferred settings to their assigned input sources. And, Quick OSD presets with a 5-Way Navigator joystick simplify access to these game enhancements.
Both the 24.5-inch EX2510S and 27-inch EX2710S models boast sleek design and edge-to-edge IPS panels. The stands can hide distracting cables and have space to store controllers. Both displays are height, tilt, and swivel adjustable and VESA wall mountable.
"MOBIUZ is for gamers who want to escape into new worlds to make the most of stunning visuals, atmospheric audio, and smooth performance," says Jason Lee, manager of LCD Line. "We design monitors that empower gamers with the latest in innovative tech and end-user control to customize their experience."
BenQ's MOBIUZ EX2510S is now available for $299.99 and EX2710S is available for $329.99. For more information on the MOBIUZ product line and these new monitors, visit BenQ.com.
Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting.
