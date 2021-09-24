NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectual property will become increasingly important to partners and investors in blockchain projects as competition grows and regulation increases. Regulation will raise project costs and lengthen launch times, making intellectual property awareness and ownership an organizational necessity.
The universal goal for cryptocurrencies and digital money has been fast and safe protocols with high liquidity and low transaction costs. Scalable real-world applications remain challenged due to legacy code, DeFi orthodoxy, and collisions with non-crypto regulation, such as the recent troubles for coin lending platforms.
Each of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and the newer protocols have accepted some mix of trade-offs across security, speed, and functionality.
As the community has expanded the use cases for digital money, there have been two consistent challenges. First, the race to expand functionality continues to prove that single level protocols are unlikely to accommodate non-crypto applications without material speed and cost (gas) concessions. Second, institutional users will demand integrity of prices and data sourcing which requires robust approaches to links, data storage, and audit.
Even early hybrid blockchain protocols which based their original efforts on trustless and distributed data sourcing, have now adopted persistent and tractable data storage.
True Return's US Patent No. 10,025,797 ('797) is based on pioneering and foundational work which integrates on-chain and/or off-chain data across blockchains and ledgers. Its unique forward looking approach holds many benefits for the most important sectors in today's economy including digital money, healthcare, pharma, global trade, financial services, and data sciences. In particular, '797 is expected to be integral to layering approaches over the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains which seek to expand the speed and functionality of early digital money.
Securities and Exchange Commissioner Gary Gensler has recently characterized the current state of digital money and stablecoin lending as "Poker Chips" and a "Wild West Casino". During the expected transition from "leaving the regulators behind" to "bringing the regulators along", demonstrable and effective intellectual property will become increasingly important to blockchain and cryptocurrency organizations.
US Patent No 10,025,797 is currently on auction as a smart contract assigning NFT here on Opensea.io. The NFT is titled "US Patent No. 10,025,797 with Unlockable Prospective Licensee and Litigation Candidate Content".
Detailed information relating to the Patent, the technology, and other True Return System properties is available at truereturnsystems.com.
About True Return Systems LLC
True Return Systems LLC is a financial-technology consulting company operating in Connecticut. True Return Systems LLC holds, invents and manages a portfolio of financial patents directed at blockchain, securities exchange middleware, and brokerage platform systems.
