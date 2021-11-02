DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital twin technology enables organizations to create digital representations of physical entities such as assets, systems, and processes throughout their life cycle. It improves asset performance, utilization, and safe operations and reduces manufacturing, operational, and maintenance costs.
In Building Industrial Digital Twins, industry veterans Pieter van Schalkwyk and Shyam Varan Nath introduce readers to the concept of digital twins and set them on a path to develop a digital twin strategy to positively influence business outcomes in their organization.
The book provides detailed guidance on how to use the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins platform for a digital twin development and deployment, along with sample code files available on Github. By the end of this book, readers will have developed the skills to build and deploy a digital twin prototype to demonstrate, assess, and monitor their assets at specific stages in the asset life cycle.
"This book is a valuable resource to anyone starting their first industrial Digital Twin project, not just for the technical content, but also for the clear guidance on using Digital Twins to solve real-world business problems," commented Dan Isaacs, CTO of the Digital Twin Consortium.
Building Industrial Digital Twins is available now on Amazon in both Kindle and Paperback format.
About The Authors:
Shyam Varan Nath is a Specialist Leader, Analytics and Cognitive, at Deloitte. Prior to this, he worked for Oracle, General Electric, IBM, and Halliburton. He is the primary author of two books, Industrial Digital Transformation, and Architecting the Industrial Internet. He holds an undergraduate degree from IIT Kanpur, India, as well as an MSc (in computer science) and an MBA from FAU, Boca Raton, Florida. Shyam is part of the Program Committee of IoTSWC and a regular speaker at large technology events.
Pieter van Schalkwyk is the CEO at XMPro, a leading No-Code Application Composition Platform provider for asset-intensive industries. Pieter holds a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Information Technology. He chairs the Natural Resources Working Group in the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC). Prior to this Pieter was the chair for the Digital Twin Interoperability Task Group in the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC). In February 2019, Pieter received the IIC Technical Innovation Award.
