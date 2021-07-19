MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Boundary Technologies, a leading provider of innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, announced today the launch of RemoteVista™, its new off-the-shelf Industrial IoT remote monitoring solution powered by RemoteAware™. Market ready in only one day, RemoteVista™ applications monitor and control a broad range of indoor and outdoor sensors and equipment from anywhere on a single-pane-of-glass dashboard.
RemoteVista brings the field-proven RemoteAware™ technology powering OEM solutions for decades to distributors, resellers and system integrators. RemoteVista offers user-friendly and intuitive web applications for phones, tablets, laptops and PCs with no coding or in-house software engineers needed.
RemoteVista is designed for customers with hundreds or thousands of assets in Agriculture, Smart City, Smart Energy, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Environmental Monitoring and other verticals. RemoteVista joins TankVista®, FleetVista® and TempVista™, which monitor and control tank, fleet, and temperature assets respectively.
New Recurring Revenue for Resellers
Value-added Resellers (VARs), distributors, solution providers and system integrators benefit from RemoteVista's recurring Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription revenue.
Complete scalable solutions can be delivered to customers in days rather than months, accelerating hardware sales. The RemoteVista API offers opportunities to provide value-added services for customer-specific requirements.
"Delivering enterprise class Industrial IoT applications can be a costly and time-consuming process requiring highly skilled software engineers," said New Boundary Technologies CEO, Kim Pearson. "Distributors, resellers and system integrators can now deliver secure solutions at scale in days rather than months. Our channel partners sell their hardware faster and gain new recurring revenue while delivering quality solutions to their customers quickly at lower cost."
Hardware and Communication Independence
RemoteVista is hardware, communication and cloud independent. It seamlessly integrates with the newest low power, low-cost wireless hardware using NB-IoT, LTE Cat-M and LoRaWAN technologies. RemoteVista also has built-in integration with Amazon AWS IoT Core and Microsoft Azure IoT Hub.
RemoteVista Benefits
RemoteVista provides distributors with a single application for sensors and IoT communications hardware from multiple suppliers on their line card. RemoteVista provides unparalleled flexibility and customization capabilities.
Key benefits include:
- Applications tailored to individual customer environments
- End-to-end secure solutions
- User-friendly interfaces eliminate training requirements
- Built-in configurable text, e-mail and voice alerts
- Multi-tier roles-based administration console
- Rich set of scheduled and on-demand reports
- Applications are easy to configure, deploy and support
- RemoteVista API provides value-added service opportunities
- Industry leading sales and technical support
- Private label branding available
Availability
RemoteVista is available now. For more information on becoming an authorized RemoteVista reseller, please visit http://www.remoteaware.com/remotevista or e-mail info@newboundary.com.
About New Boundary Technologies
New Boundary Technologies has been pioneering innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications for more than 30 years. Its RemoteAware™ IoT application service has provided private label branded solutions for Fortune 500 companies, solution providers and system integrators since 2001. RemoteAware applications are provided as a hosted service, so solution providers and customers don't need their own IT resources. A rich set of out-of-the-box capabilities delivers applications quickly with little or no software development required.
About RemoteAware™
RemoteAware™ is a hardware and communications independent IoT Application Service that provides real-time monitoring and control of remote sensors and equipment using a "single pane-of-glass" web dashboard. RemoteAware-powered applications can be private-label branded and integrate with AWS IoT Core, Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, third-party analytics and back-office applications.
Media Contact
Kim Peterson, New Boundary Technologies, +1 6308354020, kim.peterson@kp-communications.com
SOURCE New Boundary Technologies