Backed by decades of nanopositioning experience, PI delivers motion control solutions for optimizing manufacturing process and quality control, speeding up data and information transmission, and developing better medical diagnostics and therapies.
AUBURN, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's newest brochure, which debuted to a global audience at the 2022 LASER World of Photonics Conference, provides precision motion solutions to all industries that work with laser and optical technologies, including material processing, test & metrology, optics alignment, and micro-assembly.
Individual applications addressed in the new brochure are:
- Assembly and Packaging of Photonic Devices
- Laser Seam Welding of Electronic Packages Using Galvo Scanners
- Laser Drilling of High-Density Micro Holes
- Wafer Stealth Dicing
- Wafer Inspection and Metrology
- Characterization of Light Emitting Devices such as Micro LEDs, SiP Wafers, etc.
- Seam Sealing of Electronic Packages Using Pulsed Laser Sources
Download "Driving Future Technologies" Brochure
PI Americas
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456
Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn
Media Contact
Solutions for Laser, Semiconductor, and Photonics Applications, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, 5088323456, bethp@pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP