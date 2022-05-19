Backed by decades of nanopositioning experience, PI delivers motion control solutions for optimizing manufacturing process and quality control, speeding up data and information transmission, and developing better medical diagnostics and therapies.

AUBURN, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's newest brochure, which debuted to a global audience at the 2022 LASER World of Photonics Conference, provides precision motion solutions to all industries that work with laser and optical technologies, including material processing, test & metrology, optics alignment, and micro-assembly.

Individual applications addressed in the new brochure are:

  • Assembly and Packaging of Photonic Devices
  • Laser Seam Welding of Electronic Packages Using Galvo Scanners
  • Laser Drilling of High-Density Micro Holes
  • Wafer Stealth Dicing
  • Wafer Inspection and Metrology
  • Characterization of Light Emitting Devices such as Micro LEDs, SiP Wafers, etc.
  • Seam Sealing of Electronic Packages Using Pulsed Laser Sources

Download "Driving Future Technologies" Brochure

PI Americas

http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Solutions for Laser, Semiconductor, and Photonics Applications, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, 5088323456, bethp@pi-usa.us

Twitter

 

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

