MELVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As virtual meetings and gatherings become the new norm, you don't want to be caught in the dark with a low-quality webcam. Fortunately, a new solution – EOS Webcam Utility Beta software** -- was unveiled today by Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras. To help bring you into the light, this beta version solution converts your compatible EOS ILC and PowerShot camera through a simple USB connection into a webcam. Built by Canon software developers, this beta version software helps consumers to improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality.
The EOS Webcam Utility Beta software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the camera to a Windows* operating systems computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will be ready to go.
"In unprecedented times, it's imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "Our goal is that the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings."
To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, visit Canon.us/livestream.
If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, please visit our forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutility.
About Canon U.S.A. Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
* EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is compatible for Windows operating system only at this time. Versions for additional operating systems may be available at a later date.
** EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is a Beta version and it may contain errors. This Software is for use in the United States of America only, and will not be supported outside that area.
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.