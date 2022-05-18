Within two months of deploying Task Mining, Canada's leading digital bank identified numerous opportunities to accelerate back-office processing
TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StereoLOGIC, Ltd., (https://www.stereologic.com/), a leader in integrated process and task mining technology that helps companies discover inefficiencies in their business processes and suggests solutions to improve workflow and revenue, has published a new case study that reveals how Wyth Financial, Canada's leader in digital-first banking, was able to leverage StereoLOGIC software to improve customer service.
In the case study, found online here, StereoLOGIC demonstrates how Wyth Financial used its proprietary business intelligence software to quickly identify where client services could be accelerated through automation or by redesigning employee work processes.
"StereoLOGIC took less time to diagnose and present solutions than it would have taken a business analyst to assess the problem. It only took a couple of use cases to reduce our learning curve," said Kelly Sanheim, VP of Digital Servicing and Operational Excellence for Wyth Financial. "As we automate more processes, we remove friction in our processes, which creates capacity for our employees and improves our speed of service and the overall experience with our clients."
StereoLOGIC's founder and CEO, Sofia Passova, Ph.D., noted that banks and insurance companies are some of her best customers.
"Financial and healthcare institutions are burdened with many processes and redundant employee-level tasks, often required by regulatory mandates, that are designed to validate and protect sensitive data and information," Passova noted. "Most such companies know they have productivity or process gaps, but they don't know how or where to look for them. Our unique technology platform not only identifies these problems quickly, but often identifies cost savings of up to 50% in the first week. We look forward to continuing our journey with Wyth Financial."
About StereoLOGIC, Ltd.
StereoLOGIC, a leader in integrated process and task mining, helps companies transform the way they discover, analyze, optimize and automate their business processes, resulting in significant time and operational cost savings, improved revenue streams and reduced compliance risk. Its patented technology solutions, developed by former rocket scientist Sofia Passova, Ph.D., and her team, have been recognized as a "Gartner Cool Vendor" and successfully implemented at companies including Pitney Bowes, Texas Life Insurance Company, Concentra Bank (now Wyth Financial), etc. The technology is software- and platform-agnostic and can be applied to small businesses or large enterprises, providing immediate implementation and actionable results within the first week. Learn more at http://www.stereologic.com)
