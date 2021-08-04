MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmileyAnswers™, the world's leading provider of HappyOrNot® services, today published a case study that details how client Chase Brexton Health Care utilized Smiley Terminals™ at its pharmacies to learn more about the customer experience that led to improvements.
Smiley Terminals are quick to set up and activate with a wireless connection and provide in-the-moment emotions by location, hour and day. With the touch of a button, customers are able to enter their feedback.
The Chase Brexton case study examines:
- Challenges that the client faced in gathering customer information manually prior to the HappyOrNot solution
- Customer feedback and how issues were identified
- Solution based on HappyOrNot data
- Long-term results and customer retention
Chase Brexton Health Care Director of Pharmacy Jeff Cywinski said, "SmileyAnswers provided a solution that allowed us to very simply review our workflow in respect to pharmacy customer engagement, and then maximize operations to improve customer satisfaction."
After installing the HappyOrNot solution, the volume of customers providing feedback grew dramatically and Chase Brexton went from an 80% happy score to maintaining a 95% score.
Other SmileyAnswers health care clients utilizing HappyOrNot solutions include Air Force 45th Medical Group, Alverno Laboratories, Franciscan Health, Michigan Medicine, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Optum.
About Chase Brexton
Chase Brexton, based in Baltimore, Maryland, provides a range of clinical services from primary medical care and behavioral health services to dental and pharmacy, among others, and welcomes more than 40,000 patients annually. Their mission is to 'provide compassionate, quality health care that honors diversity, inspires wellness, and improves our communities'.
About SmileyAnswers
SmileyAnswers is the world's leading, multinational full-service solution provider of HappyOrNot services. SmileyAnswers has been providing the HappyOrNot solution, since 2012. The company provides clients with patient, customer and employee feedback solutions for many industries including healthcare, managed service, government, retail, and many more. SmileyAnswers solutions portfolio includes the Smiley Terminal™, Smiley Touch™ and Smiley Digital™. With a client-centric view, SmileyAnswers delivers valid, credible, and real-time actionable insights. For more information visit https://www.smileyanswers.com.
