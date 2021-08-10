MONTCLAIR, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CaseCruzer 20 & 30 Pack Tablet Charging Stations are part of a series of new mobile stations specifically designed for medium and large enterprises, learning institutions, as well as state and government agencies requiring secure inventory control and fast-charge capability as they continue to go back to the workplace and schools.
The 20 Pack Tablet Charging Station is equipped with 440 Watts of total power and 20 USB Type-C ports that together make fast-charging of tablet devices a possibility. Meanwhile, the 30 Pack Charging Station comes with 660 Watts of total power and 30 USB-C ports, ideal for large business enterprises, K-12 and higher-education schools who rely on multiple powered up tablet devices to function and learn. The CaseCruzer mobile charging stations help bring access to power in different settings from classrooms to trade shows and also to military sensitive applications such as Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs).
The 20 & 30 Pack Charging Stations make iPad and Samsung tablet charging the fastest possible with USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 DC output. More technical info is provided on the company's website.
The new 20 & 30 Pack Charging Stations both comply with the USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 specifications and Qualcomm Quick Charge (found in the Samsung Galaxy line). Both mobile charging stations are backwards compatible. While the 20 Pack comes with 20 alternate ports for legacy devices that require USB Type-A connectors, the 30 Pack also features 30 alternate ports for older devices. Both charging stations' padded vertical bays can accommodate tablets fitted snugly with virtually any of the popular protective covers to prevent surface scratches on devices. The bays protect electronics from shock, impact and vibration during travel.
The fast-charging feature built into the 20 & 30 Pack Stations mean devices can easily be charged for the next virtual conference call or video chat while keeping them safely guarded from unauthorized users. Simply keep the exterior lid open to help disperse heat while charging and to keep devices safe. There are two internal fans that regulate temperature while tablets charge. The interior door can be locked to keep out intruders. To enhance security, a double set of steel flanges can be secured with heavy-duty padlocks. All the charging stations have full safety certificates for CE, ETL, FCC, SAA, KC, PSE, CB, RoHS, Erp, REACh. The CaseCruzer charging stations come with power surge protectors with power requirements of 110 Volts AC.
Medical teams, military units and corporate professionals who work in the office as well as those who attend trade shows and conferences, all benefit from charging solutions that protect pricey digital devices which result in great savings.
A pressure equalization valve, latches and O-ring seal make the charging station airtight, watertight and dust-proof to ensure all devices are kept safe even under harsh weather conditions.
The charging stations' compact nature allow sales executives and trade show exhibitors to transport multiple devices hassle-free. Medics and military personnel are able to safely transport tablets on the next call or mission. The 20 & 30 pack stations are: 60 lbs when empty, 70 lbs. when empty, respectively. Exterior dimensions for the 20 pack are: 26.50"L x 26.54"W x 15.65"H. Exterior dimensions for the 30 pack are: 33.71"L x 28.53"W x 16.37"H. Comes with wheels and a single pull-handle. The reusable solution can travel via airplane, train or truck and safely shipped via FedEx & UPS with Ez-Pack 'N' Ship. Color: black. Current lead time is 7-10 business days.
CaseCruzer puts its customers first and is there to help lead the way.
CaseCruzer offers over 500+ TAA-compliant carrying cases, military transit cases and mobile charging stations.
For more information on the new charging stations, please visit casecruzer.com; call (800) 440-9925 in the U.S. or (909) 613-1999 internationally; fax (909) 613-1979; or write to CaseCruzer at 4665 State Street, Montclair, CA 91763.
Media Contact
Tatiana Briceno, CaseCruzer, +1 1(800) 882-4730, pr@casecruzer.com
SOURCE CaseCruzer