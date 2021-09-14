MONTCLAIR, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New CaseCruzer 10 Pack Tablet Charging Station makes slow charging of multiple devices such as iPads and Samsung tablets a thing of the past with its 220 Watts of total power and 10 USB-C ports. It has the capability of fast-charging new tablet devices that require USB Type-C. That's why government and military personnel who work in remote and extreme conditions rely heavily on the new charging solution to keep devices powered.
On the ground or in the air, the new charging station keeps tablets charged for use with applications such as Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs), but also re-charges them even quicker. The charging station has power supply units that comply with USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 specifications and Qualcomm Quick Charge (found in the Samsung Galaxy line). The charging station is backwards compatible. It also has 5 alternate ports for legacy devices that require USB Type-A connectors. Tablet devices can fit snugly with virtually any of the popular protective covers in each of the padded vertical bays. Bays guard electronics from shock, impact and vibration during travel.
The new solution by CaseCruzer ensures devices are completely protected with UL certification. There are two surge protectors with power requirements of 110 Volts AC. An internal fan in the 10 Pack Charging Station provides temperature control while tablets charge. For safety reasons and to help with heat dissipation, the exterior lid is to be kept open while the interior door can be locked while devices power up. A double set of steel flanges can be fastened with heavy-duty padlocks to allow access to authorized users only. The product comes with full safety certificates for CE, ETL, FCC, SAA, KC, PSE, CB, RoHS, Erp, REACH. More technical information can be found on the company's website.
Be mission-ready: to allow for continuously powered tablets, the highly efficient CaseCruzer charging station or multiple stations can adhere to a strict charging schedule. A system such as this is even more important in government, military and medical settings today to better establish improved interpersonal communications. From back-office employees to front line workers in government, keeping vital information updated is a top priority. Likewise, first responders and medical units can better work with necessary medical apps to get their jobs done.
CaseCruzer provides additional specifications on their website for the charging station's USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 DC output, which technically means iPads and Samsung tablets can charge at the fastest possible speed.
The 10 Pack Charging Station is airtight, watertight and its dust-proof features can be attributed to the pressure equalization valve, latches and O-ring seal (MIL-STD-648C & IP67). Harsh weather conditions are no match for the product's durability. Naturally, the CaseCruzer pedigree of being virtually indestructible is part of the new, tough charging station. Unconditional lifetime warranty.
While government IT procurement teams can count on the charging station as an indispensable product to incorporate into technology budgets, purchasing agents can depend on the solution for utmost quality, reliability and availability. Please take into account that the current lead time is 7-10 days.
The station weighs approximately 43 lbs. Exterior dimensions of the mobile station are: 27"L x 20"W x 16"H. Color: black. Its wheels and single pull-handle make moving the station effortless when it needs to be transported. It can travel via airplane (ATA 300 rated), train or truck and safely shipped via FedEx & UPS with Ez-Pack 'N' Ship.
CaseCruzer offers over 500+ TAA-compliant carrying cases, weapons transit cases and mobile charging stations.
CaseCruzer is there to help lead the way with fast charging of mobile technology as government personnel, medical teams and those in the military continue to rely on fully powered tablets.
For more information on the new mobile 10 Pack Charging Station, please visit casecruzer.com; call (800) 440-9925 in the U.S. or (909) 613-1999 internationally; fax (909) 613-1979; or write to CaseCruzer at 4665 State Street, Montclair, CA 91763.
