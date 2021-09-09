ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demand for qualified digital talent is poised to outpace supply, according to new research from Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm. The Cella 2022 Salary Guide: The Year of Hard-to-Find Talent provides median salaries for more than 80 creative, marketing, digital, video and other positions, and found that this year's in-demand positions include analytics, campaign management, digital video, digital strategy, dynamic content production, and visual design, among others.
"As we release this salary guide for 2022, a record 10 million open positions exist in the United States, but at the same time there's also higher unemployment. It's a contradiction that touches both employers and talent," said Tim Gearhart, VP, Talent Delivery, Cella. "At Cella, we pride ourselves on getting it right: matching the right people with the right roles in the right places so organizations will have – and retain – the exceptional talent needed to drive results. Although digital work keeps growing, and employers continue to pursue digital creatives, the availability of qualified talent is shrinking. We believe that retraining and upskilling existing talent will be critical to organizations' future success."
Cella's salary data comes from both internal and external sources of compensation data, and includes current geographical adjustments. The highest salaried titles include Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Creative Services, Vice President of Marketing and Creative Director. Additional findings include:
● Demand for digital demand skills was up 83%, while demand for print skills decreased 62% from last year
● Demand for social media design and copy skills increased by 66%, while demand for live action video skills and video animations skills increased 54% and 66% respectively
● Talent demand will likely outpace supply in the areas of digital design, social media design and creative and/or digital strategy in 2022
● More companies are turning to growth marketing, the application of brand knowledge and customer data to maximize customer microinteractions and achieve rapid growth
● Demand for digital content teams that can create the rapid experimental deliverables for growth marketing is increasing.
The 2022 Salary Guide is available for download here. A webinar, hosted by Cella experts Tim Gearhart, VP, Talent Delivery and Rob Williams, VP, Sales, on September 30, 2021, will provide additional analysis. Register for the event here.
About Cella
Cella is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for creative, marketing, digital and proposal development teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: we have the right people, we understand our clients and we deliver results. Success requires a partner who offers all three. Together, we put passion to work. Cella is the only creative staffing firm to win the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for over a decade and is a Certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit cellainc.com or contact info@cellainc.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Valentine, Cella, 5105998438, k.valentine@cellainc.com
SOURCE Cella