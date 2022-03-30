Chernek Consulting's Zoom Webinar April 6-7 features top auto industry thought leaders sharing innovative strategies to help dealers navigate the dramatic shifts in the marketplace impacting F&I. Topics include the digital life cycle, M&A, funding options, compliance best practices, data security, fraud prevention, mobile engagement, technology, lender, employee and customer relations.
ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by Rebecca Chernek, The Digital Age is a two-day online Zoom event in Chernek Consulting's F&I Master Series Forum.
Atlanta, Georgia – March 28, 2022 – Rebecca Chernek of Chernek Consulting, LLC, announced that registration is open for The Digital Age, a Zoom webinar April 6-7. According to Chernek, "We've gathered, in one powerful online event, auto industry thought leaders to illuminate, explore and challenge the status quo that limits dealers' ability to compete and maintain market share and profit levels. The Digital Age isn't coming – it's already here!
"This event provides innovative strategies to help dealers navigate historic shifts in the marketplace. Attendees will learn how to uncover profit leaks and gaps – how to reduce friction digitalize and speed the transaction process while maximizing profits. The Digital Age is for top industry professionals who are ready to embrace the future and succeed in today's rapidly changing market."
Topics to be addressed include innovative strategies, the digital life cycle, compliance best practices, data security, customer, employee, lender relations and technology. The event will include panel discussions and individual presentations.
Keynote speakers include: Patty Covington, Compliance Lawyer & Partner at Hudson Cook, LLP; Eric Johnson, Consumer Financial Services Lawyer and Partner at Hudson Cook, LLP; and Brian Kramer, General Manager, Germain Toyota of Naples, Germain Lincoln.
Featured speakers include: Ken Hill, Managing Director, 700Credit; Kerri Wise, Chief Marketing Officer, AutoFi; Paul Nicholas, CEO, OttoMoto; Frank McKenna, Chief Fraud Strategist; Matt Lasher, Marketing Director, West Herr Automotive Group and Exec. VP, Streamline Auto Solutions by West Herr; Steve Burke, CEO, Agora; Steven Apicella, CEO, Strategic DX, Inc.; Gina Cocking, Managing Director and CEO, Colonnade Advisers, LLC; Joe Caruso, CEO, Do It Today; Ted Ings, Founder, Fixed Ops Roundtable; Joe St. John, Senior VP of Business Development, StoneEagle F&I; Bob Farlow, Semi-Retired, Previous GM at McGeorge Toyota, Market President, AutoNation and GM, Koons Management Company; Dennis Gingrich, Sales and F&I Director, The Niello Company; Tully Williams, Fixed Ops Director, The Niello Company; James Lawrence, COO / Founder, Sensitive Data Protect, LLC; PointPredictive; Jim Messick, Director of Operations, BettenBaker Auto Group; Dora Muzi, Finance Manager, Germain Toyota of Naples; Brian Davis, Director of Sales, Orbee; Veronica Dunford, Exec. VP, Strategic Partnerships, DealerBuilt; Chery Piantedosi, Classroom Facilitator, Automotive Dealership Institute; Steve Zabawa, CEO, WebBuy; Lyamen Savy,CEO and Founder, Ignition 321; Tom Kline, Risk Transfer Expert, Better Vantage Point; Donald Cameron, GSM, F&I Director, Beaver Toyota and Mike Bulnes, National Development Specialist, ValueShield.
For presentation topics, visit: https://www.chernekconsulting.com/digital-age-forum. Event sponsors are AutoFi, 700Credit and Ottomoto. Automotive groups represented at the event include West Herr Automotive Group, BettenBaker Automotive Group, The Niello Company, Foundation Auto Colorado and Beaver Toyota.
To Register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qh824w2FTYamiUdfV_111Q
Chernek helped launch the menu-selling concept in AutoNation's megastore in 1997. Her proactive approach to capitalizing on change to compete and boost profits has driven the evolution of Chernek Consulting's training since 2001. She invites dealers to learn, engage and embrace change. According to Chernek, "The only true obstacle to progress and elevating our industry is silence. Don't be silent or unaware. Everyone's voice matters. Our industry needs all of us to contribute."
Rebecca Chernek, Chernek Consulting. LLC, +1 (404) 276-4026, becky@chernekconsulting.com
Rebecca Chernek, Chernek Consulting, LLC, 866-894-1899, becky@chernekconsulting.com
