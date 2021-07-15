LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convoso, developer and provider of contact center software solutions, announced the appointment this week of Edward Chung as Chief Financial Officer, a key addition to the leadership team at the Company.
Ed brings years of leadership experience advising on and managing the financial operations of corporate technology companies. He most recently served as CFO for another SaaS solutions provider where he made significant contributions to corporate functions including finance, accounting, tax, and legal.
"We're really looking forward to the value Ed is going to bring to Convoso," Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder of Convoso, said. "We've just completed a rigorous search to find the right individual for the CFO position. I speak for the whole leadership team when I say that we anticipate a great collaborative relationship with Ed as we continue to grow the company and strive to meet both our short and long term objectives."
Prior to Convoso, Ed served in finance and operations leadership roles at Los Angeles tech startups and also as an investment banker working with clients in technology and media.
As the new CFO of Convoso, Ed Chung said, "I've led finance ops and provided strategy thought leadership to many teams. I love digging into numbers to interpret underlying stories and aligning the go-forward path accordingly. I jumped into this appointment with Convoso for several reasons: the strong position of the company, the growth model they've established, and the opportunity to work with a dedicated and passionate leadership team. I see a lot of work ahead, and enormous possibilities for the future of the company."
Ed Chung received an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, and a BS from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.
