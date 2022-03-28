DATABASICS, the expense management platform for organizations looking for the complete customer experience, and PEX, a Spend Management solution, announce the launch of a new partnership and integration designed to help companies more easily track and control spending.
RESTON, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, DATABASICS, the expense management platform for organizations looking for the complete customer experience, and PEX, a Spend Management solution, announce the launch of a new partnership and integration designed to help companies more easily track and control spending. The partnership will give DATABASICS clients a direct integration into the PEX platform, which provides corporate cards and gives organizations the ability to authorize purchases, create spend rules/limitations, and receive real-time visibility into transactions.
By using the newly created PEX Connector for DATABASICS, corporate card transactions can easily be integrated into DATABASICS Expense.
DATABASICS Expense provides the complete customer experience for expense reporting, giving the entire organization, from end user to administrator, an easy-to-use expense management experience.
"By partnering with PEX, we continue to expand our frontline expertise and optimization of the entire customer experience. The PEX solution is valuable for organizations looking to control and authorize their spend," said Chris Harley, Vice President of Sales at DATABASICS.
Toffer Grant, CEO at PEX added, "Together with DATABASICS we will be able to offer organizations a solution to the payments related workflow challenges they face. We are excited to offer greater visibility into spend and a more streamlined payments process for our joint customers."
For more information on the DATABASICS (data-basics.com)-PEX (pexcard.com) partnership, click here (https://www.data-basics.com/contact/).
About DATABASICS: DATABASICS is driven to meet the most demanding expense management and time sheet challenges through a combination of deep expertise, next-gen technology, and a focus on the unique needs of each customer. Powered by decades of experience, our team delivers world-class time and expense management solutions that are the right choice for today and easily adapt to the uncertainties of tomorrow.
About PEX: PEX offers an integrated card and management platform allowing organizations to easily streamline spend and expense management, as well as disburse funds from grant programs, employee reward initiatives and channel incentive strategies. Dashboards display insights into purchases while allowing for customized control over spend rules/limitations. Cardholders can track their balance, submit receipts, and assign cost codes to each purchase in real time.







