A new Cox Innovation Lab featuring comfortable, productive spaces and the latest technology at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Virginia G. Piper Branch was completed in time for summer camp. The upgraded space was made possible by a $16,530 grant from Cox as part of a social impact initiative known as 34-by-34.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Cox Innovation Lab featuring comfortable, productive spaces and the latest technology at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Virginia G. Piper Branch was completed in time for summer camp. The upgraded space was made possible by a $16,530 grant from Cox as part of a social impact initiative known as 34-by-34.
The ambitious 34-by-34 goal to help 34 million people live more prosperous lives by 2034, gives Cox an opportunity to take action in the communities where its employees live and work.
"Cox Labs give thousands of kids daily access to leading-edge technology in their Club," said Susan Anable, Cox Southwest Region Vice President of Public Affairs. "These students are digital natives who need time and space to explore virtual reality, digital programming, and other tech not available in their classrooms and homes, that will prepare them for careers of the future."
The upgrades include new laptops, iPads, Apple Pencils, a DSLR camera, Vlogging kit, iMac workstations, VR headsets, as well as new soft flexible risers, modular desks, and stools. The room's appearance underwent a remodel as well with new ceiling tiles, flooring, and a fresh coat of colorful paint.
"The room was formerly a tech lab that had not been updated in more than a couple of decades," said Ivan Gilreath, BGCS President and CEO. "The funds from Cox allowed us to transform this old computer room into a truly collaborative space that will allow kids to explore emerging technologies while honing their creativity and problem-solving skills. We are happy to have it ready to go for our booked-to-capacity summer camp."
The Piper Branch Cox Innovation Lab was designed to provide kids with learning spaces that will better reflect the kind of working reality they will experience when they get out of college and into the workforce. The remodel allowed the Club to switch from desktop to laptop computers and tablets, making learning opportunities more mobile. The room setup changed from rows of tables and chairs to a more flexible seating arrangement for individual comfort.
Cox Communications enjoys a longtime partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale. Both entities are dedicated to serving youth in their communities and supporting their academic success.
"As we work this summer to get kids back to grade level in math, civics, social-emotional learning, and literacy, the technology we put into the Cox Innovation Lab will help make this possible," explained Christian Sanft, Director at the BGCS Virginia G. Piper Branch.
As part of the AZ OnTrack Summer Camp program, BGCS will be providing expanded educational offerings in addition to the organization's usual fun and enriching programs that help youth build confidence, social relationships, and a love of learning ahead of the upcoming school year.
Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and its nine locations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Employment opportunities are available at http://www.bgcs.org/jobs.
###
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER SCOTTSDALE
For 68 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (bgcs.org) has enabled young people to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, eight clubhouses and a community impact site serve more than 6,500 young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located throughout Scottsdale, in Fountain Hills, North Phoenix, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and in Peach Springs on the Hualapai Nation. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Audra Holt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, 1 480-344-5692, audra.holt@bgcs.org
SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale