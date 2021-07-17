THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blendergrid is excited to announce the support of Cycles X, a render farm that cuts down rendering for 3D animation production to a few hours instead of weeks.

3D rendering can require an amazingly large amount of computing power. On a single computer, the rendering of 3D animations or computer graphics can take weeks to complete a single video. Blendergrid, an online render farm for 3D animation production (specifically 3D production with Blender 3D) solves this problem using an infrastructure built in the cloud that can render animation in a few hours. Blendergrid helps 3D studios worldwide increase productivity by rendering their 3D animations and graphics very quickly on a distributed cloud computing infrastructure.

Ten years ago, the open source 3D suite Blender released Cycles, which has recently released Cycles X, a full-fledged production renderer used by many artists and studios in the past decade.

"We learned a lot in those 10 years, things that worked well, but also things that didn't work well, or became outdated as rendering algorithms and hardware evolved," Richard van der Oost, Founder of Blendergrid, said. "The main problem we solve is that rendering is slow, and 3D artists have deadlines. The development of Cycles X is very exciting because this means rendering can be done even faster, meaning it will be cheaper for our users, and/or they can render way more complex scenes at higher quality and resolution. This is an especially cool development because of trends like 4k / Ultra HD video, which is slowly becoming the standard."

With Cycles X, the software has an improved architecture for future development, improved usability of viewport and batch rendering, improved performance on modern CPUs and GPUs, and more advanced rendering algorithms. Blendergrid is also working on more optimization ideas such as volume rendering, shadow catchers and multi-device rendering.

