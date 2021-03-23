NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New analysis from CatchOn, an expansive data analytics and application monitoring tool for K-12 schools, finds that while districts experienced a significant decline in student engagement at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many quickly rebounded, reaching higher levels of digital engagement than before the pandemic.
"What this data shows us is that despite the many obstacles and challenges thrown at our school districts this past year, educators and staff worked together to leverage the power of technology and keep students engaged and learning," said Monica Cougan, CatchOn's Manager of Strategic Relationships and Initiatives. "At a time when so much is being reported on the detrimental impact this pandemic has had on learning, and while it certainly has, this data paints a picture of hope and demonstrates the tenacity, commitment, and innovation of our educators, parents, and students in their pursuit of excellence."
CatchOn's Student Level Data Engagement Analysis is based on the actual device and app usage data of 47 school districts from January 2020 through January 2021. Report highlights include:
- Pre-pandemic, users averaged 18 unique digital engagements per day.
- In fall 2020, unique digital engagements increased to 35 on average per day.
- Weekend and evening digital engagements increased in fall 2020, compared to winter 2020.
CatchOn's aggregated data delivers a holistic view of digital learning patterns, providing insight into what tools and apps students are actually using, when they are using them and how often they are using them.
"As education enters a new truly digital era, having insight into application usage and engagement data at the student level is going to become increasingly important to promoting student achievement and ensuring fiscal accountability," Cougan explained.
To learn how data will continue to shape the future of education, download the Student Level Data Engagement Analysis and view an overview video from Monica Cougan, CatchOn's Manager of Strategic Relationships and Initiatives, here.
About CatchOn
CatchOn is an expansive data analytics tool that compiles real-time data on every school device, enabling school districts to make data-informed decisions about the apps and online tools their educators and students are using. In 2018, CatchOn joined forces with ENA, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions to education institutions and libraries across the nation. Collectively, CatchOn and ENA leverage their respective resources and expertise to deliver critical services and solutions that help school districts produce positive outcomes in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.catchon.com, call 866-615-1101, or email solutions@catchon.com
Media Contact
Caitlin Ledger, CatchOn, 608.216.7300, caitlin@cblohm.com
SOURCE CatchOn