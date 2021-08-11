MALABAR, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTownLocator.com (HTL, Inc.), an established reference site for local research, announces publication of updated demographic data for 318,000 Community Profiles. The new data are point estimates for July 1, 2021. For selected parameters, the figures include annualized historical growth rates for the last 11 years, and forecasted growth rates for the next five years.
Each Community Profile includes twenty-two important demographic factors, including six aspects of population, seven regarding housing, five related to income, and four characteristics of households.
The demographic factors included in each community profile are significant elements that can help to distinguish one community from another. Understanding various distinctions between different communities can be helpful when considering relocation, home purchase, investment or even a visit.
With the updated information in the HTL state gazetteers, researchers can access detailed Community Profiles for areas small or large: 1. Incorporated places (cities, towns, villages), 2, Census Designated Places (CDPs), 3. Neighborhoods, 4. ZIP Codes, 5. Counties (and equivalents), 6. County Subdivisions (and equivalents), 7. Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), and 8. Congressional Districts.
HomeTownLocator.com has been the go-to reference site for local research used by an average of a million visitors per month for the last 16 years. Google lists statistics on sites that reference HTL: over 30,000 community service and non-profit organizations, federal, state, and local government departments and agencies, colleges, schools, and community libraries. Google also lists over 2,000 published papers and reports that reference the HomeTownLocator site.
HomeTownlocator.com has a simple tool that leads you to the various Community Profiles with demographic data that apply to a specific address (neighborhood, city/town, ZIP Code, county, etc.).
