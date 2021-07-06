MIAMI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Access Worldwide has released DataFlex 2021, the latest version of the company's flagship RAD platform for business applications.
The proven DataFlex application framework supports centralized business rules and automated data binding in its data-aware controls. The highly tuned development Studio means producing less new code, increased reliability, and more business software – in less time.
The new Studio, based on the 64-bit, Unicode architecture, has been developed with "security by design" in mind. This includes a security layer that is seamlessly integrated in the existing framework, as well as available sample code for a security module, including latest technologies for password encryption and password management. DataFlex Studio offers out-of-the-box security resources to help software developers prevent unwanted exposure of data and malicious operations.
The new Dynamic Web Objects offer developers increased flexibility for user-configurable dashboards, questionnaires, or any situation when the exact object structure can only be determined at runtime.
Developers will also appreciate the new cWebTagsForm control that looks like a standard web form, but allows the selection of multiple items that are visually represented by boxes/balloons (tags), as well as the new cWebGeoLocation class that queries the current location (using GPS coordinates) by wrapping the HTML5 navigator.geolocation API, and supports both single query and tracking. A favorite new feature of DataFlex Studio for developers is the option to configure it with the new Dark Theme.
The DataFlex 2021 WebApp Server has been equipped with better management of web applications, including the ability to set the Maximum Concurrent Sessions per web application instead of per server instance. WebApp Server now also provides improved automatic re-load of process pools, improved logic when a process is in an error state, a new ability to specify which user account web applications should run under, improvements in setting maximum processes in SPLF configurations, and more. In SPLF configurations, an array of up to 256 servers are clustered for improved performance, load-balancing, fail-over and security.
Database connectivity in DataFlex 2021 includes both 32- and 64-bit, Unicode-capable direct drivers for Microsoft SQL Server and IBM DB2, as well as enhanced 32- and 64-bit, Unicode-capable ODBC support for MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Amazon Web Services Aurora, and Oracle. Applications built in DataFlex can be deployed on any database without needing to change source-code or re-compilation; simply select the right database driver for the intended back end.
Australian developer Joseph Mullins of 28 IT, a DataFlex Specialist Consultancy, says, "The first thing I saw in DataFlex 2021 was the dark mode in the IDE, and I'm sure we're all excited for that, being how we can use that at night and not wake up the partner - that's quite good!
"But, of course, DataFlex 2021 brings a lot of other things, as well. The new libraries for security make creating web apps quite easy when you have a bit more complex security requirements, such as when you have multiple levels of users, but you only want to create one view. Doing things like this is a lot easier."
Joseph is also impressed with the new Dynamic Web Objects. "This is one of the greatest things because that's removed me from needing to write custom stuff in JavaScript and use custom front-end frameworks when I didn't really want to. Now, this removes all that and keeps it in the DataFlex framework and very easy to maintain."
Overall, DataFlex 2021 delivers improvements across all aspects of the platform, advances the feature set for commercial mobile, web, and Windows applications, and implements numerous enhancements and customer suggestions to drive developer productivity up and total application cost down.
Concurrent with the release of DataFlex 2021, Data Access Worldwide has also delivered DataFlex Reports 2021 for seamless integration of operational reporting and a new SQL-based "Plato" DataFlex sample business application with source code that illustrates the range of features and functions necessary to run any business.
"With the energy and investment spanning five years and multiple interim revisions of DataFlex, version 2021 forms the product's foundation for the longer future to come. The well-architected and stable core of the product, combined with a long-term vision and strong financial position of the company to deliver, ensures a bright future for developers and millions of users around the world." Says President/CEO Chip Casanave.
"Whatever new technologies are around the corner, DataFlex developers benefit from continuity and compatibility, while always being able to support relevant new technologies. This positively impacts the return of their investments."
Read details about the new features in DataFlex 2021 at http://www.DataAccess.com/DataFlex/NewFeatures.
Download DataFlex 2021 at http://www.DataAccess.com/DataFlex/Download.
Visit 28 IT.
About DataFlex
DataFlex is an advanced software tool for building web, mobile and Windows business applications and web services. The DataFlex platform includes a comprehensive application framework, visual design tools, productivity enhancing wizards and code generators, a comprehensive class library, a compiler & debugger, support for leading client/server SQL databases including Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Amazon Web Services Aurora, and Oracle, and the scalable, high-performance DataFlex WebApp Server. Learn more at http://www.DataAccess.com/DataFlex.
About Data Access Worldwide
Data Access Worldwide is a leading global provider of application development software, reporting tools, business intelligence solutions, and professional services. The company builds advanced software tools that IT professionals use to develop database independent business solutions. As consultants, the company applies their software tools and expertise to help clients automate business processes, enhance customer service, and utilize information assets to make informed strategic and tactical business decisions. Data Access Worldwide has delivered over 500,000 DataFlex software licenses to application customers in accounting, healthcare, finance, insurance, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and government sectors. Established in 1976, Data Access Worldwide is headquartered in Miami, Florida with regional offices in Hengelo, The Netherlands and São Paulo, Brazil. A network of distributors and channel partners deliver and support the company's products in over 20 countries. For more information about Data Access Worldwide telephone +1 305 238-0012 or visit http://www.DataAccess.com.
