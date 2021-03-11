PORTLAND, Maine, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New dates for the 2021 edition of the in-person conference, Integrative Healthcare Symposium, produced by Diversified Communications, have been released. The event, which was recently postponed from May 2-4, 2021 due to the continued magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by COVID-19, will be held on September 18-20, 2021 at the New York Hilton Midtown, NY. The Pre-Conference day is scheduled for Friday, September 17.
"We are pleased to have been able to find new dates in 2021 that will allow our integrative healthcare community to gather once again for three days of educational programing, networking and business meetings," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications.
The September edition will follow a new date pattern, with the exhibit hall and conference program opening on Saturday, September 18 and ending Monday, September 20.
"As we plan for the September 18-20, 2021 symposium, we will continue to closely monitor the situation around COVID-19 and work with the venue and the appropriate authorities to ensure the health and safety of our customers, attendees, speakers, vendors, employees and local community," added Plizga.
The 2022 edition of Integrative Healthcare Symposium will take place February 17-19 in New York.
For more information on the Integrative Healthcare Symposium, visit: https://www.ihsymposium.com/
About Integrative Healthcare Symposium: The Integrative Healthcare Symposium brings together multi-disciplinary practitioners and healthcare professionals dedicated to improving patient outcomes and defining the future of integrative healthcare. Attendees return to the annual conference each year to attend CME sessions, symposia, roundtable discussions, and networking events. During the three-day live event, practitioners connect with peers, synthesize findings, and ultimately take new insights and approaches back to their practices. The conference and its official media, Integrative Practitioner, represent collaboration between many generous and esteemed organizations and individuals who support the integrative healthcare model. Integrative Healthcare Symposium is produced by Diversified Communications. For more information, visit ihsymposium.com.
About Diversified Communications: Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.
Media Contact:
Christine Pedersen
Diversified Communications
207-842-5488
