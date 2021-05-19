WILMINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new DB Roberts website provides real-time access to nearly 240,000 parts from over 60 manufacturers – showcasing an expansive inventory of premium product lines. The site now offers customers multiple part search options and includes content pages with robust information on suppliers, new products, current certifications, supply chain and inventory management solutions, and more.
One key update allows customers to search and filter parts in new ways: The product navigation function includes the ability to filter by specific product category, manufacturer, and a multitude of other attributes within a product type. The site also features a more intuitive part search function, offering auto-filled suggestions based on the part number or keyword. Results include individual parts, categories, and pages.
As before, customers can place online orders and RFQs, check the status of their orders, request changes, and view and edit their account information. In addition, users can now convert quotes into orders and utilize a bill of materials (BOM) upload tool. The tool allows customers to upload their BOMs, after which it returns pricing, availability, and product information directly into the uploaded spreadsheets.
"Our website is an essential part of how we support our customers today and moving forward," said Charles Gerry, General Manager. "The redesigned website provides our customers the advanced functionality and extensive account-based information they expect, while better representing the significant breadth and depth of our products and services."
DB Roberts will continue to enhance the website to provide in-depth product information, data and specification sheets, product images and 3D models, and the latest in product, supplier, and company news.
