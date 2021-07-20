SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A FREE comprehensive business safety kit ($370. Value) is now being given by Sperry West, San Diego CA, with every order for the company's TEMPCAM™ body temperature alerting camera system. The safety kit contains a blood pressure tester, a pulse oximeter, an industrial first aid kit with recommended OSHA/ANSI products. A no-touch thermometer is also included to provide a secondary test when the camera alerts to elevated body temperature. Other items include a small, ultra-bright LED flashlight, eye medication, finger splints, other first aid items and a carrying/storage bag.

Sperry West is offering the full function infra-red TEMPCAM camera/monitor, with facial recognition & its high-precision German made sensor, at a SPECIAL LOW PRICE, equal to HALF THE COST of most competitive units, and they are even including a free table mount (can also be wall mounted). The whole system, with the free safety kit can be ordered directly from Sperry West as the SW6150KIT.

This one of a kind system is ideal for factories, public venues, health clubs, libraries, banks, prisons, police departments, theaters, military base facilities, ships, airports, religious venues, schools, hotels, bars & clubs, offices, restaurants, senior housing & anywhere that maintaining good health is important.

For more information, please contact info@sperrywest.com  sperrywest.com

