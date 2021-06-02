TALLINN, Estonia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The digital advertising market is expanding. Promo Leads, a new brand offering digital advertising and lead generation services to freelance marketers, has published its report for the first month of activity. According to the data, thousands of users from all over the globe have already registered and are actively publishing campaigns on tens of thousands of different websites.
Registration is free of charge, and according to the company's managing director Samuel Adams, that shall not change in the future. Promo Leads offers marketers the chance to put their skills to work, creating lead generation campaigns for different businesses and earning commissions off of these campaigns. The company's exclusive platform covers the process of content creation, publishing and analytics in a simple, 3-step manner.
"We are thrilled by the positive feedback we've received from our new clients," commented Adams, and added, "but I must say we're not surprised. A team of top-notch analysts, developers, engineers and QA specialists took part in the process of creating this new mechanism, so we had no doubt that the end product would meet the highest standards in the market today."
A sizzling sector
With the partial return of economic activity to its routine, there is a greater need for digital and online campaigning services these days. While many veteran brands exist and provide supply for that demand, new brands entering the market have the advantage of offering something new and suited to today's reality. That is at the base of Promo Lead's work strategy, and the reported success proves that the brand offers marketers something they can't find anywhere else.
"Customer experience is very important to us, and we believe that our flourishing as a brand must stem from our clients' overall satisfaction," added Adams. "Sadly, many of the veteran brands out there do not see it the way we do, and that's why a lot of freelance marketers are searching for new opportunities currently. We have something to offer that other firms seem to overlook, and we invite them to give us a try."
The company's reports also lay out its strategy for future growth, which includes enhancing the businesses and industries working with the platform, as well as signing new partnerships with advertising websites. Upgrades are also being conducted regularly on the infrastructure and mechanisms, for enhanced speed.
About Promo Leads
Founded with the aim of suiting online marketing to the reality of 2021, Promo Leads has already managed to establish its status as one of the more trusted platforms currently in the market. Registration is open globally, and deposits can be made with most popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards as well as wire transfers. Withdrawals are executed in the same method as the deposit, after provision of all relevant documents according to the law. The company's support representatives are at users' disposal via multiple channels, including phone, email and a direct messaging service.
